Being a new parent is rewarding but hard at the same time there is so much to remember.

One thing no new mum or dad wants to believe is that they would leave their much-loved little one in the car alone - but it does happen.

In fact, "forgotten baby syndrome" is a medically-recognised phenomenon which sees loving and attentive parents leave their children shut inside cars, sometimes for hours.

Given how a momentary memory lapse can potentially lead to years of grief and regret, one mum is desperate to avoid such a situation, the Daily Mirror reports.

Amy Noonan now relies on Big Ted. Big Ted is Amy's childhood teddy, and she has found another important use for him as an adult.

Big Ted will sit in her son's car seat when he's not in the car and, when he is, she puts him in the passenger seat.

Speaking to Mamamia about 'Forgotten Baby Syndrome' she said: "[Big Ted is] one of my childhood bears, I retrieved him from my parents' house after my son started childcare.

"His sole reason for being, now, is to warn my sleep-deprived brain that my son is in the car.

"Big Ted is my furry guardian to help prevent 'Forgotten Baby Syndrome'.

"Forgotten Baby Syndrome happens when parents have been convinced they've dropped their kid off at childcare, or elsewhere, except they haven't, and their quietly sleeping child has been left in a parked car for hours or even the entire day.

"In our hot Australian summers, and internationally, children have died because of this. Forgotten Baby Syndrome is the stuff of nightmares."

There are other ways of prompting your brain to remember you've got a precious little passenger in the back.

Amy said: "Other ways around this are to always leave one shoe in the backseat when you put your child or children in their car seats (because you're not going to walk off anywhere wearing just one shoe)...

"Or put your mobile phone, wallet or handbag in the backseat – anything you need in your day-to-day life that you wouldn't leave the car without."