The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sausage packs on sale at Asda which pose a health risk have been put down to a "production error".

Supermarket chain Asda is taking action over possible allergic reactions after the error was spotted on the label of C and K Meat's Country Style Pork Sausages and Sage and Red Onion Pork Sausages.

Customers are being urged to return the products to the store because they contain undeclared sulphur dioxide which is not mentioned on the packaging, report the Daily Post.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

While sulphur dioxide is used as a preservative in a wide range of foods, including sausages, it can cause an allergic reaction, especially to those with asthma - so needs to be included on the packaging's label.

The products affected come with use by dates of March 18, 21 and 23.

Barcodes: 5055979800033

5055979800026

No other products are thought to be affected.

Customers who have the sausages at home should not eat the product and should return it to the shop they bought it for a full refund.

Asda has a store in Orchard Street, Burton, and one in Uttoxeter.