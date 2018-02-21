Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From forgetting to feed the steering wheel through our hands to eating our lunch while driving, bad motoring habits have crept in for most of us at some point since we passed our driving tests.

But, while drivers may judge these things to be minor and harmless, there are a few "bad habits" that could land motorists in big trouble with the law.

Driving instructor Mark Jordan, owner of Burton-based Mark Jordan Driving, said: "We all drive around in our little bubbles trying our best to drive within the confines of the law and follow the Highway Code.

"But are you aware of those little misdemeanours that are actually illegal and could find you with points on your licence or even imprisonment?"

Here are seven driving habits and issues which could prove troublesome for motorists.

1) Eating

Statistics released last year revealed that 64% of British drivers have eaten something while driving.

Anyone distracted behind the wheel or failing to operate their vehicle correctly because they are eating could be committing an offence of driving without due care and attention, or not being in proper control of a vehicle.

Mark said: "Although not an illegal act in itself, if caught eating, drinking or putting on make up on, you can be fined £100 and get up to nine points on your licence for driving without due care and attention.

"You have to admit, if doing any of these, your attention is not 100% on the road.

2) Splashing pedestrians when driving through a puddle

Splashing pedestrians falls under section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988, which states that motorists are committing an offence by driving "without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road".

Drivers could even get fixed penalty notices for doing it.

Mark said: "This misdemeanour can land you up to £5,000 fine. It is classed as driving without due care and attention.

"By looking and planning ahead, a puddle can be avoided safely. If you notice that on a rainy or wet day you are going to meet a puddle and pedestrian at the same time, just reduce your speed slightly giving them time to pass."

4) Beeping your horn in anger

Many of us are taught that the horn should be used to warn other drivers of our presence, particularly when driving over bridges or around corners where visibility from the other direction is limited.

But, if you beep in a moment of anger or frustration with another road user, you are breaking the law.

You also cannot sound your horn between 11.30pm and 7am unless in an emergency situation.

5) Taking certain prescription drugs

Motorists have been urged to check if their prescription drugs could lead to them being charged with drug driving and banned from the roads.

While illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine and cannabis are obviously included in the drug-driving laws, a string of far more innocuous remedies could see you banned.

The legal medication that could result in a drug-driving charge:

amphetamine, eg dexamphetamine or selegiline.

temazepam.

morphine or opiate and opioid-based drugs, eg codeine, tramadol or fentanyl.

oxazepam.

clonazepam.

lorazepam.

methadone.

diazepam.

flunitrazepam.

6) Having a dirty number plate

When you are washing the car, remember to give the number plates a good scrub too.

Registration plates must be visible at all times when a car is on the road.

If one or more of the numbers/letters on your plate cannot be read, then you are breaking the law and could be liable for a hefty fine.

Mark said: "A dirty number plate can land you an on the spot fine of £100 and a max fine of £1,000."

7) Taking your pet out of the car if you break down

When motorists break down on a motorway, they are told to exit the vehicle and quickly get to a safe place.

What they are not allowed to do is take their pet out of the car.

Mark said: "These are just a few of the Highway Code laws that could end up giving you a fine, points or even a ban.

"Some you may be aware of, but there are always a few that people didn't know. Make sure you are up to date with the Highway Code."

A version of this article first appeared in our sister title the Liverpool Echo.