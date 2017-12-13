Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slimming World members across Burton and South Derbyshire may have to rethink their diets a little after a popular go-to food was declared no longer Syn-free.

Packet noodles and pasta, offered by Mug Shots and Batchelors Pasta 'n' Sauce, have been the go-to choice for slimmers, as they were previously listed as being Syn-free.

But now experts from Slimming World have said that the snacks do include Syns, as the amount of pasta or noodles in them is not enough to fill members up.

The plan allows people to eat as much as they want of the most 'filling' foods such as fresh meat, fish, eggs, fruit and vegetables plus dried pasta, rice and noodles. But anyone following the plan needs to count sugary and fatty food as Syns.

Users get a total number of daily Syns they can consume, which can be calculated through specific weight loss plans.

Mostly this ranges from around five to 15 a day, with a guideline one Syn being equivalent to around 20 calories.

In a post on its website, the weight loss giant says: "The team at our Head Office who look after our food databases are always busy making sure that the guidance you get gives the very best chance of slimming success.

"Knowing how much the pasta and noodle 'landscape' has changed over recent years, they've taken a closer look at how they evaluate the different types of past and noodles in snack pots and sachets.

"These extra checks have highlighted that these products are not as bulky, filling or satisfying as we thought - in fact the amount of pasta and noodles in some of them is really very low. And as a result some that were previously free now have a small Syn value ranging from half a Syn to three Syns.

"Plain dried pasta and noodles are still free."

Members have around 15 Syns a day to use on these which include extras like tomato ketchup, mayonnaise and sugar.

Under the new rules the Mug Shots range from one Syn to up to 5.5 for the Mug Shots Sensations Mac and Cheese while the Batchelors Pasta 'n' Sauce ranges from a half to six for the Tuscan Sausage variety.