Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow and ice could cover Burton and South Derbyshire overnight (on Tuesday, February 6) as temperatures are expected to plunge to -12C in some parts of the UK.

Parts of our area saw flurries arrive at around 2pm today, but the snow did not settle and quickly disappeared.

The area will miss out on some of the coldest temperatures, but it is still expected to be cold and temperatures could drop to -5C.

(Image: Netweather TV)

Wednesday will be cold and bright with some sunshine, but it will turn cloudier through the afternoon, reaching highs of 4C.

Elsewhere in the UK, freezing winds from Scandinavia will bring an icy blast and temperatures of -12C in Scotland.

The chill is expected to last for much of the week and heavy snow showers are expected to move across the country on Friday and into the weekend.

Forecaster Hannah Findley, of The Weather Channel, said: "The lowest we're currently forecasting for Tuesday night is -12C in the Cairngorms, but this will feel like -19C in the wind chill.

"It will be a mostly clear night in this area, so temperatures may drop lower. There will also be 20 to 40cm of lying snow in the Cairngorms."

How to stay warm

It can be difficult to keep warm when temperatures outside plummet, but there are some things anyone can do to make sure they stay toasty in the cold weather.