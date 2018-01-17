Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The misfortune of Specsavers driver who crashed her works car into a lamppost has caused a spectacle on social media.

The aftermath of the collision was caught on camera by residents and other motorists in Liverpool yesterday.

The photo was tweeted and it wasn't long before the obvious comment "Should have gone to Specsavers" started flying around on social media.

Liverpool Council officials were called to the suburban street at around lunchtime, reports the Liverpool Echo .

They tweeted a photo showing the damage with it hilariously captioned: "We’re 'on sight' fixing this street lamp on Menlove Avenue, which was damaged at lunchtime today.

"If you see any others, we’ll look into them... #shouldvegoneto”

Other drivers also snapped the scene and made the same inevitable joke.

Tony Simmons shared a photo to social media, simply captioned “Should have gone to Specsavers.”

Specsavers launched their iconic phrase “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” in 2002, after it was coined by their in-house creative agency.

The driver of the car contacted the Echo and said she often hears the phrase shouted out, as she passes by.

She said: "I'm used to hearing the phrase shouted out by kids, but I actually had to go to hospital after the crash, as I was so shaken.

"Thankfully I'm fine now and safely back at home."