A bizarre new trend dubbed "mudpiping" is seeing youths steal drainpipes from homes.

The trend has been identified by Cleveland Police among youths and it has also been seen in other parts of the country.

Vandals are using these pipes to sling mud over cars and houses.

Officers have warned that the "mindless" act can have serious consequences, reports Gazette Live.

Two youths were caught by police in Hemlington, Middlesbrough, on Tuesday night with a “mudpipe”.

A police spokesman said: “After reports of youths throwing mud in the area of Elmhurst Gardens, police stopped two youths on Cass House Road.

“One of which was in possession of a mudpipe. These youths will be visited by at their home addresses. Parents do you know where your kids are?

“Mudpiping is mindless and has serious consequences, it causes damage to property and vehicles, in particular where it causes accidents and crashes resulting in injuries to drivers and pedestrians.”

Police said anybody who has their drainpipes taken is advised to contact 101.

A spokesman added: “It may be a drainpipe but it is still theft.”