A Uttoxeter man is cursing his luck after a car smashed into his house and left him homeless - for the second time.

Matt Campion and fiancee Bobbi Lamburn were forced out of their High Street home after a car skidded on ice and ploughed into the front of the home, smashing an open gas main.

The crash, on Thursday, March 1, is thought to have caused structural damage and left gas leaking into the rented property all afternoon while the couple were at work.

It comes six years after Matt was forced out of his family home, in Derby Road, when a lorry ploughed into the house next door.

The 25-year-old said: "We came home to find the gas man with a probe checking the gas levels in the house through our letterbox.

"Our neighbour had seen it happen earlier that day and I couldn't believe what I was hearing when they told us what had happened.

"For it to have happened to me twice now is unbelievable - I'm clearly not blessed with much luck - that's for sure.

"Myself and Bobbi are both absolutely distraught. It was our first rented home together and now we've been effectively left homeless.

"It's awful we can no longer enjoy getting home from work, sitting down on the sofa and watching TV together.

"It's caused a huge problem going forward because Bobbi understandably doesn't want to go back there, even after it's all fixed."

JCB worker Matt and sales executive Bobbi, 21, are now sleeping on the sofa at the home of Matt's parents, Gary and Tracey in Derby road, Uttoxeter.

Matt said: "I'm one of five boys and two of my younger brothers are living with my parents in a three-bed home, so we're sofa-surfing.

"I'm really grateful, because, if it wasn't for them, we'd be out on the streets, but it's far from ideal for a couple our age. There's still no word as to when a structural engineer will come out to assess the damage.

"Until that's done, the gas workers won't be coming in to fix the pipes, which is incredibly frustrating."

Police are now searching for the driver of the car and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We received a call just after 4.30pm on Thursday, March 1, to report a green Mitsubishi car had been involved in a collision with a house in High Street, Uttoxeter.

"It was reported that the collision had taken place at around noon earlier that day.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has any CCTV footage is urged to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 504 of March 4."