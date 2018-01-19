Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told of her horror after her seven-year-old son came home "soaked in blood" after falling on shards of glass left at a popular skate park.

Emily West recalled the moment her son, Tristan, was hospitalised after slicing his knee open at Swadlincote skate park.

Mum-of-two Miss West, of Woodville, called it a "prolific place for glass" and fears someone will be seriously hurt if it is not cleaned up more regularly.

The 31-year-old said: "Tristan was out with his dad and little brother, who is six, on a Sunday afternoon when he slipped and sliced his knee.

"The three of them often go there at the weekend because the boys are scooter-mad.

"His dad didn’t notice he had a cut straight away as Tristan got up like normal but soon the pain kicked in and his jeans were absolutely soaking in blood. He was hysterical."

Woodville Infants School pupil Tristan's injury happened on January 7 and his quick-thinking dad, Sam, carried out emergency first-aid.

He whipped off his t-shirt to wrap the wound and flagged down a stranger to help get them to the hospital.

Miss West, of Hartshorne Road, said: "He flagged down a stranger to help get him home and took off his t-shirt and wrapped up Tristan’s leg and took him to the hospital.

"They 'ummed and aahed' about whether it would need plastic surgery because the wound was so big, but luckily it just needed stitches. It was a very long afternoon.

"Tristan was really upset and had to miss three days of school due to strict orders from the doctor to rest up."

Now Miss West has called for the council to take action in the "problem area."

She said: "It has been the same for years and years and it is a prolific place for glass but lots of little kids go there, which is what parks are designed for.

"It needs to be cleared up; this is not the first time this has happened and it probably won’t be the last.

"Older people sit there in the evening which is fine because it should be used by people of all ages but it needs to be monitored regularly to stop accidents like this happening."

A spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council said the glass was cleared away as soon as the issue was flagged up.

The spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of the shattered glass at Swadlincote skate park, it was cleared away.

"The skate park is regularly monitored, inspected and maintained throughout the year to ensure that the facilities can be enjoyed by all age groups.

"We would urge everyone who uses the skate park to ensure it is left in a good and safe condition for others to use.

"Our officers will also be looking at signage and other potential measures in the skate park to see whether safety can be strengthened further."

Warning! Graphic images of the injury below: