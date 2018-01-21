Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited families have been waking up to a snowy start in Burton and South Derbyshire this morning but are being warned to take extra care in the slippery conditions.

While many of you will be happy to get the sledges out or enjoy a cosy snow day inside with your little ones, weather forecasters have put a yellow warning in place, for snow and ice, until 6pm this evening.

Despite the welcome sight of snow, it is only light in places on lower ground and it is expected to turn to rain later on, leading to a heavy risk of ice.

It will gradually becoming drier after dark and temperatures are expected to reach highs of 6C today, while cloud and patchy light rain will ease and clear during the evening, leaving a dry night with some clear spells and light winds.

Temperatures will fall to 4C.