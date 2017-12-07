Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the office Christmas party season in full swing, it can sometimes be difficult to know where the line is drawn when spirits are high and we're letting our hair down with colleagues.

Of course, not everything's going to get you fired. But here are 10 things you probably should avoid.

Liam O'Shea, director at Burton law firm, Astle Paterson, said: "Christmas parties are a great way for employers to thank their staff for their hard work throughout the year, and for staff members to relax and celebrate.

"However, unacceptable behaviour at the party by employees could land both that employee and their employer in considerable trouble.

"Even though the Christmas party is likely to take place outside of office hours and away from the office itself, any misconduct at the party will still be deemed to be misconduct at work which could result in the employee facing disciplinary action as well as the employer being sued by the victim of the inappropriate behaviour.

"Employers may be well advised to remind their employees that they expect them to behave and treat each other with respect at the party. Employees may be best served in remembering that they are still 'on the clock' at the event."

Get a little bit too merry

It's a party, so you can expect a lot of people to have a few drinks. But there is a thin line between enjoying yourself and making a scene.

As long as you don't do anything that crosses the legal line then the worst thing that could happen is you could feel a little embarrassed for a few weeks.

2. Ask for a pay rise

There is a time and a place to negotiate a change in your pay, the Christmas party is not it.

3. Make sexual advances towards a colleague

Unless you want an awkward atmosphere on Monday morning, this is definitely a no-no.

5. Not turn up or leave early

Attending the party is not as easy for some as it is for others. Some employees might want to avoid the event for religious reasons or they might find it difficult to get childcare for the night. They might just not want to go.

6. Gossip or bad mouth colleagues

A few drinks might boost your confidence, but putting down colleagues or gossiping will not go down well.

You don't know if the person you are talking will repeat your rumours or opinions and it could lead to awkward conversations when you sober up and have to face people in the office.

7. Get into a fight

Definitely one to avoid!

8. Talk work all night

Do this and you might find you have a lot of very short conversations. The Christmas party is a chance to talk and relax with colleagues, but not about work.

9. Overload your plate from the buffet

The food is for everyone. So make sure it will last the night. If you don't think there will be enough food on offer then eat something before you go.

10. Photocopy your privates

As funny as it may be, it's not the '80s anymore.

The DON'Ts

Generally, Christmas parties should be an opportunity for employees to let their hair down and relax in a more social setting. It should not be forgotten, however, that what happens at the Christmas party does not always stay at the Christmas party.

General DON'Ts for Employees

Forget you are effectively still 'at work', so conduct yourself accordingly;

Drink too much so that you do not know what you are doing;

Get involved in office gossip or office 'banter' which could be offensive;

Try to discuss why you should have a pay rise with your manager;

Make any unwelcome advances, sexual or otherwise;

Become violent or aggressive.

Forget to enjoy the event!

A version of this story first appeared on Wales Online.