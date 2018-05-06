The video will start in 8 Cancel

Angela Jenkinson has always described herself as a "very independent" person - but a nervous breakdown left her jobless, unable to sleep and terrified of the outside world.

Not one for routine, the 59-year-old had held down more jobs than the average person over a lifetime – from dressmaker, receptionist and drama actress to even a member of a band.

Living healthily and happily in her Hartshorne home, along with her dog Toby, it wasn't until her father died in 2011 that Angela's world began to crumble around her.

"It was an awful series of events," she said. "It was just crisis after crisis, so many bad things happened in such a short space of time.

"So many things continued to happen, my brain said, 'you've had enough,' and shut down."

Angela first noticed something was wrong when she felt extreme anxiety if the phone rang or there was a knock at the door.

The sound of the doorbell was enough to make her run and hide in her office and cry for hours with her dog by her side.

"I used to shake when the phone rang. I could never speak to anyone on the phone," she said.

"My logical mind tells me it's illogical. But it's an illness."

It was now six months into her breakdown and Angela's condition was worsening.

She was not conversing with anyone and she no longer had a job - which meant she also had no money.

When her local Lidl store closed down, she forced herself to go without many varieties of food or groceries for months as she couldn't face shopping somewhere new and unfamiliar.

"I'd get up and just stare," she said. "I would walk around in a daze. I didn't know what I was doing."

Each morning, after a night of being unable to sleep, Angela would walk into the kitchen and stare into space while hours went by.

Angela's condition became so severe, she suddenly realised she had burnt a boiled egg - but she couldn't remember cooking it in the first place.

She said: "I was in a daze. I would go to play my piano and just sit there, staring at the keyboard. It got to the point where I couldn't even write my name on a piece of paper.

"I would go to watch a film, then I'd come around and the credits would be on the screen. I was just staring the whole time.

"I would think to myself, 'oh I'll go and make myself some toast,' and by the time I got to the kitchen from the lounge I'd forgotten what I was doing."

The only thing that kept Angela going through her ordeal was her beloved German Shepherd, Toby.

"I would take my dog for a walk because it's the only thing I could do. I had to get out of bed to let him out," Angie said.

"My dog has been an absolute godsend to me. He's been my lifeline. I thought to myself, 'this beautiful dog here needs me'. If it wasn't for my dog, I wouldn't be here talking to you today."

Just before Angela was about to give up all hope, she met with a psychic medium who she hoped would give her some insight into her future.

The medium told her that she would soon be writing a lot of songs in the near future, which she thought was a "silly" idea.

"I told him not to be silly because I'd never written anything in my life," she said.

"Yes I've been a personal assistant but I've never actually written."

She grabbed a pen and the words began spilling onto the page uncontrollably.

She said: "I started writing down all these words and they were all rhyming. It just went on from there; around two or three days later I had written nine poems."

Within her first year, Angela had written 200 poems.

Writing about anything from depression to the birds tweeting outside; Angela had found her calling – little did she know it would also take her on the path of recovery.

"It unlocked a creativity within me I never knew I had," she said.

"Poetry has changed my life. It's given me motivation and it's given me something to focus on.

"It's also given me a sense of pride back that I lost - I've actually been able to do something."

Through regular counselling and writing poetry, Angela has since got back on the employment ladder and has even taken up some voluntary work.

"I don't mind talking about mental illness at all because I think there's such a lack of understanding from everywhere.

"If it helps someone else to understand, then I'm happy."

For more information, or to seek advice on mental illness, visit here.

A Broken Mind

By Angela Jenkinson

The torment of living with a broken mind

When the circuits have blown and your brain becomes blind

No data or information, nothing gets through

You're left sitting there staring with nothing to do

It all begins when the brain overloads

Then to one's horror the grey matter explodes

You're left with a blanket of nothing at all

The world that you've known does crumble and fall

It's dark in there, inside one's head

Dominant thoughts are fear and dread

Not able to face the world outside

Constantly finding a place to hide

This illness has struck with such a blow

The person I was, I no longer know

Paralysed, stuck, not able to fight

As this mental illness takes on its plight

All you can do is relax body and mind

And wait for the circuits of the brain to bind

Whilst you sit and stare into an empty space

Drifting along whilst the days do race

Not quite understanding or believing it's real

Constantly wondering if the brain will heal

Living day to day with anxiety and fright

From the moment you awake until you turn out the light.