Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Adam Peaty was pipped to Commonwealth Games gold in the 50m breaststroke by rival Cameron van der Burgh in a shock result at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

South African van der Burgh claimed victory in a time of 26.58 seconds, edging out Uttoxeter star Peaty, who powered back into contention but took silver in 26.62.

Peaty's England teammate James Wilby earned the bronze medal, finishing in 27.37.

It was Peaty's first defeat over 50m since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when van der Burgh again took the win, and comes two days after the 23-year-old retained his 100m breaststroke title to make it four years unbeaten over that distance.

"It was a great race - credit to him (van der Burgh)," he told BBC Sport.

"I've been off my best all week.

"In April I'm never this fast, so I'll take it as a positive and move on to the Europeans (European Swimming Championships in August)."