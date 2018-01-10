Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner is the latest Burton Albion player to praise the tireless work of Lucas Akins at the forefront of the Brewers' attack.

The forward has missed only 147 minutes of League football this season out of a possible 2,340 - and completed 90 minutes in the last nine matches.

And when taking into account all competitions, he's missed out on only 225 minutes of football - a remarkable feat for a striker whose brief is often to chase after the opposition.

Akins has become known for his tenacity and willingness to run himself into the ground for the Albion cause.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He can play a bit, too, with Saturday’s FA cup exit at Birmingham showcasing Akins at his best despite the result.

The former Huddersfield Town man linked up well with Lloyd Dyer and created numerous opportunities that Albion should have taken.

But it is his knack for creating an outlet for the team to get forward that has impressed so much recently.

That was no clearer than in last week's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the 28-year-old bouncing back from his early penalty miss to set up two of the Brewers' goals at Hillsborough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Lucas, he's never been an out-and-out striker until he's been asked to do it in the Championship," said an admiring Turner.

"The work he does for the team is absolutely remarkable.

"We look at the statistics of ground covered, high-speed running and things like that and he’s our standout player in terms of what he can bring physically to a football pitch – in terms of how much ground he can cover.

"There's not a blade of the pitch he won't cover, he'll chase a bad ball - and we've given him enough of those this season and I know that more than anyone!

"What he gives us, he's been brilliant for us and we need to remember that."

One crucial aspect of Akins' game - and something that certainly comes in handy when Albion are being put under the cosh - is his knack for holding on to the ball.

When Burton are going through a spell of pressure, Akins' ability to make the ball stick is certainly welcomed by his defenders.

It allows the defence to get reset and organised - and perhaps crucially gives them a breather.

"His work-rate and his strength up front is what is giving other people chances," Turner added.

"That's because he takes the pressure off the defence, he gets us up the pitch and he gets us in areas where we can have goalscoring opportunities.

"He has been massive in keeping us actually in there with a chance."