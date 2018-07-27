The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion’s final game of pre-season at Matlock Town on Tuesday night has been postponed.

The Brewers had been set to make the short trip to Causeway Lane to face Town ahead of their League One curtain raiser against Rochdale at the Pirelli Stadium next Saturday, but that’s now been shelved with the host club citing Albion’s injury issues.

Nigel Clough’s final chance to run the rule in public over his squad will be in tomorrow’s clash with Premier League side Cardiff City on home turf.

“Following discussions with Burton Albion and their manager Nigel Clough due to a number of injuries within his squad, they have had to reluctantly postpone the match scheduled for Tuesday (31st July) at The Proctor Cars Stadium,” Matlock wrote in a statement on their website.

“Nigel (Clough) has said he will do everything possible to arrange a mid-week match at Matlock during the season which we very much appreciate.”