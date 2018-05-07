Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Relegation, as the saying goes, happens over an entire season.

Nigel Clough pointed out as much in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's agonising, last-gasp drama at Preston North End and down the M61 in Bolton.

Despite Albion's heroic late-season attempts to revive their survival hopes against all the odds, they came up just short.

So in the ebb and flow of a Championship season, what were the ups and downs that ultimately led to the Brewers' relegation?

JULY 29 - LIAM BOYCE'S ACL INJURY

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Before a ball had even been kicked in anger in Albion's second Championship campaign, they had suffered a blow that would have a telling impact on their campaign.

Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce had become the club's record signing in June when joining from Ross County, and he was recruited to be the man that would fire Burton to safety.

But one innocuous twist in the turf during a pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town was to undermine any hopes of Boyce having a full first season in English football.

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee ruled him out until February, and even that was an impressively early comeback that is testament to the striker's character and commitment.

His performances in recent weeks have shown Albion exactly what they were missing for the majority of the campaign.

As Clough put it following last weekend's win over Bolton Wanderers: "If things don't work out for us next week, July 29 will singularly be the most important thing in our season."

AUGUST 5 - OPENING-DAY DEFEAT TO CARDIFF CITY

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Given Cardiff City will be playing Premier League football next season, defeat to the Bluebirds on the opening day at the Pirelli Stadium should hardly be viewed as a shock.

But it was the nature of Albion's 1-0 loss to former Brewers boss Neil Warnock's side that provided an early insight into an issue that would plague Burton for the entire season.

Having held firm in the face of some sustained Cardiff pressure for much of the second half, the Brewers were undone in the 87th minute by a wonderful Kenneth Zohore effort.

A point snatched away. Forty-five games down the line, and it is clear to see how often late goals cost Albion valuable ground in their bid for survival.

The 1-1 draws with Middlesbrough and Birmingham City last month spring immediately to mind, but there were also too many draws that turned into defeats against Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Derby County and others.

SEPTEMBER 16 - PROMOTION HOPEFULS FULHAM ARE PUT AWAY

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

Despite losing to Cardiff on the opening day, Burton's early-season form on home soil gave no insight into what was to follow at the Pirelli Stadium.

After a come-from-behind win against Birmingham City and a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday came this stirring victory over Fulham.

The Cottagers were many people's pre-season picks for automatic promotion, and they would go on to finish third.

But Albion claimed all three points here, with Lucas Akins' penalty proving decisive after Oliver Norwood's long-range effort had cancelled out Stephen Warnock's opener.

Against a team who Clough believed had outplayed Burton most emphatically in their corresponding 2016-17 meeting, this felt like a real statement of progress.

It moved Albion four points clear of the bottom three at an early stage of the campaign.

OCTOBER 28 - BREWERS' FIRST-GOAL RUN IS ENDED

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It was an impressive statistic for the Brewers' first 14 months in the Championship.

Every time they scored the first goal, Albion had never been beaten.

That run was to come to an end against Ipswich Town at the Pirelli Stadium, as they suffered the third of eight consecutive defeats on home soil.

Ben Turner had headed them in front after half-time, but Clough's side failed to kick on and were pegged back by Martyn Waghorn's equaliser.

Only one side then looked like claiming the win - and Ipswich duly did, Bersant Celina curling home a late free-kick.

After 4-0 defeats at home to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the previous international break, this loss felt significant.

Burton's home form had always been the backbone of their recent successes, but a little of the Pirelli fear factor had begun to fall away for opposition sides.

As we now know, it would take until April before Burton won again in front of their own fans. That is a run that ultimately defined their season and led to relegation.

NOVEMBER 4 - VICTORY IN THE LIONS' DEN

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

As poor as Albion's home form was throughout much of the 2017-18 season, their showings on the road were an improvement from last season.

This win at Millwall was the first of six away wins, a tally better than eight other teams in the Championship.

It was not a memorable game, but Marvin Sordell's well-taken winner was enough to claim all three points.

It was a battling performance from the Brewers that showed what a tough nut to crack they could be away from the Pirelli in the face of serious pressure.

JANUARY 1 - WHAT A START TO 2018

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Before the Brewers' rejuvenation in April, their form around Christmas was the major purple patch of their campaign.

Back-to-back wins at Bolton and Reading were festive treats for the travelling fans, and they even ended their eight-game losing streak at the Pirelli with a goalless draw against Norwich City.

The highlight, though, was a superb 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday, their biggest in the Championship.

They were the better side throughout, leading at half-time through Tom Flanagan's brilliant individual effort and then seizing control as Lloyd Dyer made it 2-0 on the break.

Tom Naylor - who began a superb second half of the season for himself over this period - then grabbed a late third to make it 10 points from 15 for Burton over Christmas.

The Brewers were right back in the survival picture, level on points with 21st-placed Hull City after 26 games.

JANUARY 6 - DOES CUP LOSS HAVE LEAGUE IMPACT?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Five days after that triumph at Hillsborough, the Brewers again looked in fine fettle against Birmingham City, peppering their goal during a dominant first-half showing.

Their quality blend of high pressing and pace on the counter, though, did not show on the scoreboard.

And after Turner saw an effort cleared off the line just after half-time, you wondered if it was not the visitors' day.

So it proved, as Sam Gallagher got the winner for Birmingham in a 1-0 victory.

This result brought a shuddering halt to some impressive Brewers momentum, results wise at least.

After winning three of their previous five ahead of the FA Cup defeat, Albion would claim victory in only one of their next 16 outings.

APRIL 7 - ANOTHER SETBACK AT ST ANDREW'S

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Three months passed between the FA Cup exit and this 1-1 draw at St Andrew's.

During that time, the Brewers' only win came at Barnsley, although their performances were, at times, giving fans reasons for optimism that an escape was still possible after a poor January.

Burton had been robbed of victory in their previous game against Middlesbrough after Britt Assombalonga equalised in the 90th minute.

And that fate was to be repeated here. Burton led for much of the second half after Dyer's opener, only for Lukas Jutkiewicz to get a deserved leveller for the dominant Blues three minutes before time.

It meant four points had slipped through Albion's grasp in the space of a week. Late goals were again costing them, and a chance to peg back relegation rivals Birmingham had passed them by.

The basement Brewers were now seven points adrift of safety with only five games left to go. Surely that was too much of an ask?

APRIL 21 - LAST-GASP DRAMA AT SUNDERLAND

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

A win over neighbours Derby County the previous weekend had kept Albion in the survival picture a while longer as they prepared for this crunch bottom-of-the-table clash with Sunderland.

But with 85 minutes on the clock at the Stadium of Light, Clough's men trailed 1-0 and were all but down.

Step forward former Black Cats striker Darren Bent. He turned home a rebound from Hope Akpan's shot to drag the Brewers level, before Liam Boyce produced a stunning injury-time winner with his head to spark unforgettable scenes in the away end and on the Burton bench.

There was time for more late drama still as Sunderland had a 96th-minute equaliser disallowed.

That outcome really made Albion believe that a miracle was on the cards.

And they followed it up with a rousing 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers seven days later to climb above Phil Parkinson's men and to within goal difference of safety ahead of the final day.

MAY 6 - AKPAN'S EQUALISER HAS ALBION ON THE BRINK

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Two turning points in the space of the final half-hour of Burton's season sum up the drama of the Brewers' drop into League One.

With Barnsley losing to Derby County and Bolton drawing after an hour of their home game with Nottingham Forest, Albion knew a point was good enough, at that stage, for survival.

A goal down to 10-man Preston, Akpan - brilliant all afternoon at Deepdale - reached into the top drawer and pulled out a superb, curling effort from 20 yards that beat Declan Rudd and had Burton level.

The Brewers were remarkably out of the bottom three. If they could find another goal to go and stay ahead, nothing Bolton could do would stop Albion from survival.

But Marvin Sordell, Boyce and Naylor were all denied. Still, a point looked good enough...

MAY 6 - BOLTON COMEBACK RELEGATES BREWERS

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

It was enough, at least, until an inspired, Lazarus-like comeback from Bolton.

They were 2-1 down to Forest with less than five minutes remaining at the Macron, only for David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham to strike in a dramatic 180-second spell.

That saw Wanderers leapfrog Albion into that coveted 21st position. Suddenly, the onus was on Burton to find a winner if they were to survive.

It was not to be. Pushing desperately forward in search of that crucial second goal, Clough's men were caught on the break.

Louis Moult rolled home Preston's 93rd-minute winner, and Burton's two-year stay in the Championship was over.