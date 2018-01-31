The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans of Burton Albion and Manchester City have been giving their verdicts on the Brewers' loan signing of City youngster Jacob Davenport.

Davenport becomes Nigel Clough's third signing of the January window and will offer options in defensive midfield or at left-back.

(Image: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The youngster has featured 13 times for City in their Premier League 2 campaign this season, and also appeared in their EFL Trophy clashes against Rotherham United and Chesterfield.

Clough reckons Davenport - highly-rated by City boss Pep Guardiola - will give the Brewers something different, and fans have had their say on the arrival of the 19-year-old.