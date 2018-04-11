The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion were comprehensively beaten by Hull City on Tuesday night as their fading Championship survival hopes took another hit.

Harry Wilson set the tone five minutes in, opening the scoring with a fine finish before Kamil Grosicki doubled the visitors' lead before half-time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton had a big shout for a penalty waved away by referee Peter Bankes before Grosicki's first, with Liam Boyce brought down by Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

The Tigers went up a gear in the second half, David Meyler dispatching a penalty before Grosicki doubled his tally for the evening and Will Keane then rounding off the scoring in injury time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It leaves Albion seven points adrift of safety with only four games remaining, meaning they could be relegated this weekend if they lose to Derby County and Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City win.

Our man Joshua Murray has delivered his take on another disappointing night at the Pirelli Stadium, and you can watch it above.