Burton Albion legend Aaron Webster says he is keen to continue in football management following the end of his spell as Belper Town manager.

Webster's four-month reign as Nailers boss - where he was assisted by ex-Albion midfielder Lee Williamson - was brought to an end by the Evo-Stik NPL Division One South club over the weekend.

Belper finished 16th in the table, having won five of Webster's 25 games in charge and enduring a six-game losing streak to end the campaign, during which time they conceded 25 goals.

A statement on Sunday from then-club chairman Alan Benfield - who stepped down from the board on Monday - said: "We really hoped that Aaron and Lee would make a success of their first venture in management but sadly team strengthening, performances and results have all deteriorated since their appointments.

"They relied heavily on a youthful approach to team selection but the evidence, with a couple of exceptions, was that young players loaned from academies elsewhere cannot be a match for more experienced players in the Northern Premier League.

"It's always regrettable when clubs have to make these difficult decisions but the atmosphere amongst supporters at the latter end of the season has told the whole sorry story.

"Supporters have voted with their feet in these games, with attendances dropping alarmingly as a number of heavy defeats sucked the enthusiasm out of the club.

"Despite all this, we wish Aaron and Lee all the best in the future and hope that their next project will be less problematic than their experience here at the Marston's Stadium."

Webster was frustrated with the outcome and does "not think I was given the chance to show what I could do."

But despite the setback, the former Brewers defender - who gave opportunities to Brewers youngsters Jack Hallahan and Jack Livesey at Belper - wants to get back in the manager's chair at some point in the future.

Asked if he was keen to carry on in management, he said: "Of course, I can't let this four months be a negative effect on me.

"It might be negative towards other clubs who might think of going near me, because four months at a club doesn't come across very well.

"But there's a lot of things behind the scenes which I don't want to go into.

"I still want to have a good stab at it and see what comes up next.

"I enjoyed it (at Belper), it was tough work, it was hard, I wasn't surprised by the things I had to do.

"Obviously there's different things in dealing with venues and facilities and people's money, I've not done that before.

"But I thought I took to it fairly quickly and easily.

"I'm very disappointed with what has come out today (Sunday).

"I don't want to say too much about it because I want to still come across as professional.

"But I'm not happy one bit, and I don't think I was given the chance to show what I could do.

"But it's gone and on to the future."

Webster was speaking ahead of Sunday's celebrity charity match at the Pirelli Stadium, where he featured on the pitch alongside former teammates Darren Stride, John McGrath, Christian Moore and current Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

Clough made a goalscoring first-half cameo in the game, although his focus will be back in the dugout now and on how to mastermind a fourth successive win for the Brewers as they chase Championship survival.

So how is Webster feeling about his former team's chances at Preston North End?

"It's a tough game, it's really tough going to Preston, because they've still got a chance of getting into the play-offs," said the 37-year-old.

"But Burton can only think of themselves.

"I asked of them, on Friday night, to make the town proud and do it for themselves (on Twitter).

"On the Saturday, they just went out and did that.

"They've made everyone in the area believe when, I suppose a month ago, there was zero belief.

"That's down to the players and the manager for sticking with it.

"Nobody would've though they'd get the three results recently, and they've given themselves a great chance next week."