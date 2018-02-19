The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka says he felt more pride at watching his side secure a goalless draw with Burton Albion than the day he won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Back in 2000, Karanka started in defence for Madrid as they secured the European title with a 3-0 victory over Valencia in the final at the Stade de France.

Nearly 18 years on, he was in the dugout at the Pirelli Stadium as his 10-man Forest team battled to a point following Eric Lichaj's 28th-minute sending off.

Darren Bent, Martin Samuelsen, Hope Akpan and Joe Sbarra all came close to breaking the deadlock for Albion - but the Reds showed fine defensive organisation and commitment to thwart them.

Costel Pantilimon also pulled off several important saves to secure a result by which Karanka was clearly impressed.

"Today I am more proud of my team than I was that day," he told the Nottingham Post.

"That day was about me and about winning the Champions League.

"Today, I could see and feel all their effort.

"When you see them come off the pitch completely dead, but also happy, I am more proud.

"This has been a good performance and this is the way to keep going.

"We have another game on Tuesday and we have to produce this level of performance again."