Alex Neil says Preston North End's perseverance paid off in their 2-1 win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brewers went into the half-time break level and capitulated for a fourth time in five games in the second half at home, with Preston notching two second-half goals through Tom Clarke and substitute Daryl Horgan on the 66th and 83rd minutes respectivley.

And Neil - who acknowledged Albion's recent knack for conceding late goals in the build-up to the match - reckons Preston benefited from being aware of Burton's soft underbelly.

"It did, because I think they continue to keep pressuring and playing that same way, and I think it lends itself to becoming really big (open), the game, in the end," said Neil.

"I think if you've got enough quality, you can damage and hurt them and that proved to be the case.

"I think the substitutes coming on gave us fresh legs and fresh pace to really to try to get in-behind and stretch them.

"I think they found that difficult to deal with as the game went on."

Neil wasn't to be moved, though, on whether Clarke's goal should have been ruled out for a foul on Brewers defender Ben Turner.

The centre-back was the subject of attention from two Preston players, with Clarke benefiting from what looked to be a referee Keith Stroud allowing play to continue and stroke home - much to the ire of Albion manager Nigel Clough.

"I'm not quite sure to be honest, I think from where we were it was quite a distance away," added Neil.

"I think my frustration at the start of the game, when I was speaking to the referee, was that there was probably about five or six 50-50 challenges and sometimes the refs give them half and give you half.

"I thought we got one of those five or six. I don't think the ref had a bad game, I just thought it was one of the games where those little ones, because it's such a tight match, can make the difference.

"So as a manger, me or Nigel, you get frustrated by not getting them.

"And I can understand his frustration, and it seems to be that - and I've been there before as a player - when you're down there at the bottom end of the table, things don't go your way.

"And I'm sure he'll be feeling like that at the moment."