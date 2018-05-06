Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Neil says he took "no pride" in watching his Preston North End side relegate Burton Albion.

Preston completed a 2-1 double for the season over the Brewers with Louis Moult’s 93rd-minute winner sending Burton into League One, irrespective of Bolton Wanderers' 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

That was the scoreline which forced Albion into a last-gasp surge forward that ultimately saw them fall agonisingly short of a remarkable survival act.

"I take no pride in sending a team down, I know our fans were jumping up and down but I told the bench not to celebrate," Neil said.

Burton were quite literally given a helping hand after Billy Bodin's brainless red card gifted them a man advantage for the majority of the second half.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Bodin was adjudged to have dived by referee Andrew Madley, and he was given his marching orders having been shown a yellow card for a deliberate handball earlier in the game.

"It's a bit soft, I've seen them given and not given," Neil added.

"I think Billy needs to learn from that. On the first one, I think it was the reaction of the Burton players that made the officials believe something had happened.

"It's disappointing from us and something Billy needs to learn from."

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Neils's side had their own aspirations going into the match, knowing a defeat of Burton coupled with a Derby defeat against Barnsley would see them finish in the top six.

Derby's 4-1 triumph over Barnsley meant they had to make do with finishing seventh in Neil's first full season in charge.

"I want to improve positions we know we have to improve on - this squad has done really well but without competition, I don't think improvement takes place," he added.

"We can look back with some pride at what we've achieved this year. A lot of our lads have not played at this level before so I think some have done remarkably well.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"There are elements we need to improve on, we know that, but this is a new team.

"We had more than enough chances to win the game and that probably sums the season up.

"We probably missed too many opportunities if we want to be a top team at this level.

"They are a great squad and I'm really privileged to coach them and thoroughly enjoyed my year with them.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"There's so much more from them going forward.

"We are not far away and we have improvements to make but we have heart, desire, effort and quality, we've had a fantastic season."