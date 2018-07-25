Burton Albion's second friendly match in 24 hours takes them to Alfreton Town of the National League North (7.45pm) tonight.
With a squad including Ben Turner, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell and Jamie Allen beaten 3-2 by Solihull Moors last night, the Brewers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with the other half of the first-team squad.
Liam Boyce, Lucas Akins and Kyle McFadzean are among the senior players expected to feature tonight, as Albion move a step closer to their opening-day League One clash with Rochdale on August 4.
Nigel Clough is hopeful that the majority of tonight's starters will make it through 90 minutes, fitness permitting.
Campbell readying himself for debut
It’s been nearly two years since Harry Campbell joined the Brewers - and he is still yet to make his competitive senior debut.
But that looks to be on the horizon, with Clough lining him up for the Checkatrade Trophy this season.
So what is the young Albion goalkeeper doing to prove he’s ready for that?
It’s up to me to play in these games and give him (Clough) confidence going into the bigger games.
Those are the games where there is something on the line.
Fraser and Bywater not involved
As well as Templeton, there’s no Scott Fraser or Stephen Bywater involved this evening - none of that trio featured against Solihull last night either.
Fraser is here, as well as Templeton, though - and Clough did mention that he wasn’t right against Villa on Saturday, having had a calf problem, so that could explain it.
Will look to get an update on the trio and whether they could feature against Cardiff at the weekend.
No Templeton
I’ve had no update yet on David Templeton’s non-inclusion.
But given he was out running earlier with Nick Fenton, I would think he has failed that fitness test with a problem they don’t want to risk.
BREWERS TEAM NEWS
Here’s the Burton Albion starting XI for tonight...
Will Miller
A step closer to Rochdale
After tonight’s game, the Brewers will have only two pre-season fixtures to go before the start of the League One season at home to Rochdale on August 4.
This evening, then, provides more valuable game time in preparation for that - and Clough hopes most of his players can make it through 90 minutes, or as close to it as possible.
Take two
The second instalment of Burton Albion’s ‘two friendlies in 24 hours’ takes place at Alfreton Town tonight.
Can they bounce back from last night’s defeat at Solihull Moors?