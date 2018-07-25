Burton Albion's second friendly match in 24 hours takes them to Alfreton Town of the National League North (7.45pm) tonight.

With a squad including Ben Turner, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell and Jamie Allen beaten 3-2 by Solihull Moors last night, the Brewers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with the other half of the first-team squad.

Liam Boyce, Lucas Akins and Kyle McFadzean are among the senior players expected to feature tonight, as Albion move a step closer to their opening-day League One clash with Rochdale on August 4.

Nigel Clough is hopeful that the majority of tonight's starters will make it through 90 minutes, fitness permitting.

