Burton Albion's second friendly match in 24 hours takes them to Alfreton Town of the National League North (7.45pm) tonight.

With a squad including Ben Turner, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell and Jamie Allen beaten 3-2 by Solihull Moors last night, the Brewers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways with the other half of the first-team squad.

Liam Boyce, Lucas Akins and Kyle McFadzean are among the senior players expected to feature tonight, as Albion move a step closer to their opening-day League One clash with Rochdale on August 4.

Nigel Clough is hopeful that the majority of tonight's starters will make it through 90 minutes, fitness permitting.

Campbell readying himself for debut

It’s been nearly two years since Harry Campbell joined the Brewers - and he is still yet to make his competitive senior debut.

But that looks to be on the horizon, with Clough lining him up for the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

So what is the young Albion goalkeeper doing to prove he’s ready for that?

It’s up to me to play in these games and give him (Clough) confidence going into the bigger games.

Those are the games where there is something on the line.

Harry Campbell during Burton Albion's 3-2 defeat to Solihull Moors
Fraser and Bywater not involved

As well as Templeton, there’s no Scott Fraser or Stephen Bywater involved this evening - none of that trio featured against Solihull last night either.

Fraser is here, as well as Templeton, though - and Clough did mention that he wasn’t right against Villa on Saturday, having had a calf problem, so that could explain it.

Will look to get an update on the trio and whether they could feature against Cardiff at the weekend.

Burton Albion's Scott Fraser in action during the pre-season fixture against Aston Villa
No Templeton

I’ve had no update yet on David Templeton’s non-inclusion.

But given he was out running earlier with Nick Fenton, I would think he has failed that fitness test with a problem they don’t want to risk.

David Templeton is his first appearance for Burton Albion
BREWERS TEAM NEWS

Here’s the Burton Albion starting XI for tonight...

A step closer to Rochdale

After tonight’s game, the Brewers will have only two pre-season fixtures to go before the start of the League One season at home to Rochdale on August 4.

This evening, then, provides more valuable game time in preparation for that - and Clough hopes most of his players can make it through 90 minutes, or as close to it as possible.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough ahead of the pre-season fixture against Aston Villa
Take two

The second instalment of Burton Albion’s ‘two friendlies in 24 hours’ takes place at Alfreton Town tonight.

Can they bounce back from last night’s defeat at Solihull Moors?