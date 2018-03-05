Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Garner hopes Burton Albion can break what he has labelled "a curse" at the Pirelli Stadium as they continue to look for a first home win since September on Tuesday night.

The visit of Brentford (7.45pm) will be the second of a hat-trick of consecutive home games for Nigel Clough's side and offers the Brewers their 14th chance to end a winless streak at the Pirelli that stretches back to a 2-1 defeat of Fulham nearly six months ago.

Garner reckons there might be more than just bad luck working against the Brewers, with nine points from 17 matches at the Pirelli making their record the worst in the Football League.

Albion failed to end their East Staffordshire slump last time out, with a 1-0 loss to Millwall adding to the litany of defeats suffered at home.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

The quality of their upcoming opponents is not getting any easier, with Tuesday night's visitors followed up by promotion-chasing Bristol City on Saturday.

"It's a long time, isn't it? We need to get a win," said the Brewers' first-team coach on his side's home form in 2017-18.

"After the Millwall game, we're not quite sure what we've done at this place.

"I said to the gaffer after the game that there's a curse on this place this season - there's something.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I've never really known anything quite like it, to be honest. We're all hoping and praying that we can get three points at home.

"Obviously we haven't played brilliantly in a lot of games, but you're not telling me against Millwall that we deserved to lose 1-0.

"Even their manager (Neil Harris) said that after the game.

"It's another home game, it's not a confidence thing.

"I don't know if it's on the minds of the players, I'm not too sure.

"But obviously the performances in the Nottingham Forest and Millwall games, we've done enough to win both of those games and we haven't.

"And again, it's about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"We've definitely had chances, and we just need to keep playing as well as we have been doing and hopefully we might start finishing some of those chances we've been creating."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion's home form has been made even harder to stomach by their new-found success on the road this season.

Five wins and five draws from on the road from 17 games has been a healthy return, keeping the Brewers in touch with the rest of their fellow strugglers down at the bottom end of the Championship.

But does that away form make it easier to stomach Burton's home struggles, or make Garner long for what might have been?

"It does make it a little bit easier, but the other side of it is that it makes it massively frustrating," he replied.

"Because any decent home form and we could be 10 points clear from safety or something like that.

"That's what makes it really, really frustrating because other teams are losing but we haven’t been able to capitalise at home.

"You turn the Millwall and Forest game into three, which I thought was totally deserved, it puts a totally different perspective on the league table.

"But we haven’t, and we just keep going into the next game hoping and praying we can get that three points."