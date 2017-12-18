Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Garner reckons Burton Albion have struck a double-whammy with their 1-0 defeat of Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As well as halting their five-game winless skid , they also managed to climb off the foot of the table and put their opponents there instead.

And Garner knows that the Brewers will need to take advantage of the chances afforded to them having already missed opportunities to reel in the teams around them previously.

The points were deserved, too - with Garner as pleased with his side’s performance as he was of taking points off an in-form Bolton side on home turf.

Garner agrees: "Totally. You are obviously stopping them from getting points, and we know it's a battle down there."

"It could be a battle between four of us as the weeks go on, although there are another couple of teams that are still in and around it.

"So it was vital that they didn't get extra points on us today.

"If I was talking to you now and we'd got a point, you'd probably say we'd be happy really - you've stopped them from getting all three.

"But I thought we did enough, and I thought we were better than them today and deserved the three points."

The Brewers aren't averse to putting in solid away performances and have already equalled last season's tally of five clean sheets on the road.

Albion have suffered two losses in their last six matches away from the Pirelli Stadium, and they're becoming used to putting in the shift required to grind out results with their backs against the wall.

And even that may be harsh on Burton, who, but for Marvin Sordell's wasteful finishing, could have put the game to bed a lot earlier and in turn left themselves waiting for the final whistle late on.

Garner says he could do without that worry towards the end of games - with their only other away win, the 1-0 win over Millwall last month, also ending frantically - but that doesn't take anything away from the fact the Brewers were good value for their win.

"It was a typical away performance," Garner added.

"But I think more today was, while they were pushing on for an equaliser, we were a threat on the break.

"We had probably two or three good opportunities where we've hit the side-netting or the keeper has made a save.

"We're a little bit disappointed that we didn't get the second goal, because if you get that, it can kill the game the totally.

"While it's 1-0, they are always in the game.

"We're a little bit disappointed at that, but happy in how we played and how we did threaten on the break.