Andy Garner believes Burton Albion's first-half display in victory at Barnsley was as good as they have given all season.

Garner watched on as the Brewers earned a first League win since the first day of 2018, with stunning strikes from Jamie Allen and Jacob Davenport putting Albion in control at the break.

At that stage, the visitors looked as though they would manage their way calmly to the three points, only for Daniel Pinillos' long-range effort to spark a frantic final 15 minutes of clearances, blocks and a disallowed goal in the 95th minute.

But while Garner is keen for the young Burton side - which included 19-year-old duo Davenport and Joe Sbarra, 20-year-old Martin Samuelsen and Allen, 23 - to learn how to see a game out, he was full of praise for the way they started the game.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

Asked about feeling nervous in the dying stages, he said: "Yeah, especially in the last five minutes, there was so much at stake.

"But I think it's a thoroughly deserved three points, especially from the first-half performance.

"I thought it was as good as we have played in the first half, to go 2-0 up, we played some really good football.

"Obviously in the second half they get the goal and the pressure is really on then - they put the big lad on, they're putting balls into our box.

"We are a young side, we have to learn from the second half in terms of sitting back as much as we did.

"Sometimes, we've got to get out and take a little bit of pressure off.

"But, like I say, they're a young bunch, and I thought Kyle McFadzean and Tom Naylor, and Jake Buxton when he came on, did very well for us."

Allen's superb 25-yard strike on 57 seconds was the perfect start in a crucial game at Oakwell, and helped Albion to have the confidence to get on the front foot.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They have shown that initiative in the recent goalless draws with Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, too.

The difference, of course, is actually finding the back of the net.

"I think when we kicked off, we had about 30 passes," added the Brewers coach.

"It's as good a start as we've seen and it was as good a first half as we've had.

"When you play like that and you actually get the rewards of getting the goals as well, you go in at half-time obviously very happy, with a happy manager and the players are happy.

"Second half, we have to learn a little bit, the young ones have got to learn a little bit when to press.

"We can't defend for 45 minutes, that's a long time.

"As you see, they get the goal back and then it's all about them."