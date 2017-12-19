The video will start in 8 Cancel

Andy Garner knows that Saturday's 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers has to finally kick-start Burton Albion's season with a busy festive period coming up.

The Brewers have failed to back each of their wins in the league so far with a successive victory.

Their last win, against Millwall in November, didn't have the desired effect with Albion losing four of their next five matches.

Before that, the 2-1 win over Fulham begun an even worse run of form with no wins coming in nine matches.

It's a familiar theme, but first-team coach Garner hopes that the Brewers can use those poor runs to motivate themselves with their next four matches up to New Years' Day coming up against struggling sides.

Reading (Saturday 3pm), Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday have all had underwhelming campaigns so far, so it's an ideal time to catch them cold.

But regardless of the opposition, Garner agrees that there needs to be a run of form to complement another hard-fought win on the road.

"It does," he said.

"From last season, our first in the Championship, we did reasonably well at home.

"This year, we are doing well away from home and picking points up, but we've had nothing at home.

"That is down to us again.

"It's a different atmosphere, the same at our ground, maybe a little frustration - obviously we've lost seven on the bounce at home.

"We know that has got to change and we've got to make it change.

"We have to try to get a result at home, stop this losing streak."

The question has been asked of both Garner and Nigel Clough several times - how do they get over their home struggles?

"What we will do is continue what we are doing," a defiant Garner answered.

"We are working very hard, we've had a great week this week and we will only have another great week again now.

"We'll get ready for the next game, it's as simple as that.

"It's not a ground where we've got 26,000 at Burton - there's 4,500 there.

"We've said to the players, there's nothing to be scared of, go out there and show what you are about.

"I don't know what it is at home at the moment, but we've certainly got to change it."