Burton Albion travel to Aston Villa looking for a first win in four matches in all competitions - and you can follow all the action with our dedicated live blog below.
Nigel Clough's side will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after three successive Championship losses - including what Clough deemed his team's worst performance of the season in losing 3-1 to Reading on Tuesday.
Jacob Davenport, the Brewers' solitary deadline-day signing, could feature - but Lloyd Dyer, Darren Bent and Kyle McFadzean are all doubtful through injury.
Steve Bruce's second-placed Villa will pose one of the sternest tests yet for Albion, with the hosts looking for a sixth straight league win for the first time since 1990.
Follow Albion's quest to end their barren run here - and you can get in touch by commenting below or tweeting us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.
Key Events
More on the team news
Martin Samuelsen misses out through illness and Darren Bent didn’t train yesterday.
More on today's team
TEAM NEWS
Five minutes until the teams come out...
Will Nigel Clough ring the changes?
Look out for his on-the-whistle report...
Could Jacob Davenport play?
He was the Brewers’ only deadline day signing on Wednesday.
The 19 year-old signed on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season, and can operate in centre-midfield or at left-back.
Here’s what the manager said about the highly-rated youngster’s possible debut...
He’ll certainly be in the squad tomorrow. We haven’t seen too much of him, but what we’ve seen, we like. And all the reports of him, he’s a good lad and unusually probably at City at the moment, he’s a local lad. And they rate him as highly as anybody there. So I think that’s good. I think he’s our sort of lad. He wants to play football, get on the ball, and put his foot in. All the things that a central midfielder should do.
Will he bag against his old club?
Who's in and who's out?
Nigel Clough gave us this update yesterday...
Darren took a bit of a knock when he went in with the goalkeeper (on Tuesday night). Lucas flicked one on and he went in for a challenge with the goalkeeper. He took a whack, I think on the side where he had his hamstring problems and such. So we’re going to see how he is. Lloyd Dyer, his back just stiffened up over the weekend. He didn’t train Monday and he wasn’t quite right to put on Tuesday night. But we’re hoping he’ll be alright - we’re just hoping that with backs, because they can seize up again very quickly, he’ll be OK. Apart from that, Fadz (Kyle McFadzean) is carrying an ankle problem, at the moment. A few are carrying niggles and things. But I think everybody else should be OK.
Something to look out for pre-match...
Rest assured Burton will do all they can...
What has Nigel Clough had to say in the build up to today's game?
He reckons it could be the ‘ideal’ game for his side...
You look at Aston Villa and the way they are a the moment, playing bottom of the league. There’s a good chance it could be like that (one-sided). That’s not to say we can’t get something out of the game. But when you look at their quality all throughout the team and their squad, it’s a Premier League quality squad at the moment. It’s going to be a tough one, but I think that’s probably the ideal game for us in this situation.
Villa Park is looking good...
We got the inside track on Steve Bruce's side
They’ve hit a real run of form...
In Villa’s recent run of form, three players have been a large part of the success. Jack Grealish is certainly one to watch. The midfielder has been great in and around the box, and he seems to win free-kicks left, right and centre. He has shown that and more since coming back from injury. Robert Snodgrass has been great as well, and we need to try to keep him permanently - he’s currently on a season-long loan from West Ham United.
Welcome to the blog!
Welcome to today’s coverage of the Brewers’ second trip to Villa Park.
The Brewers are looking for their first points for over a month - and today’s task is negotiating Steve Bruce’s high-flying Villa.
Team news, as always, will be released at 2pm.
Until then you can enjoy all the build-up to another test for the Brewers.