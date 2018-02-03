Burton Albion travel to Aston Villa looking for a first win in four matches in all competitions - and you can follow all the action with our dedicated live blog below.

Nigel Clough's side will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after three successive Championship losses - including what Clough deemed his team's worst performance of the season in losing 3-1 to Reading on Tuesday.

Jacob Davenport, the Brewers' solitary deadline-day signing, could feature - but Lloyd Dyer, Darren Bent and Kyle McFadzean are all doubtful through injury.

Steve Bruce's second-placed Villa will pose one of the sternest tests yet for Albion, with the hosts looking for a sixth straight league win for the first time since 1990.

