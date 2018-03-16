The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Jamie Allen has been beaten to February's Championship goal of the month award by Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Allen made the six-man shortlist for his stunning, first-minute opener in the 2-1 win at Barnsley - his first goal for the club.

But Hourihane's sumptuous dipping volley in Villa's 2-0 triumph at home to Birmingham City saw him secure 40 per cent of the public vote and take home the prize.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Hourihane said: "It’s a very nice accolade to get, one I haven’t had before in my career, so big thanks to the fans for voting for me.

"It’s a huge game when we play Birmingham so winning was the most important thing, but to get a special goal at the same time was fantastic.

"I like to practice my shooting every day on the training ground and I’m a big believer that hard work pays off and you’ll get a bit of luck on the pitch.

"We had a fantastic result against Wolves, before a disappointing one in midweek, so we have to show a bit of character now and bounce back on Saturday before the international break."

Allen and Hourihane were joined in the running for the award by Wolves’ Ruben Neves, Bolton’s Adam Le Fondre, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp and Reading’s Liam Kelly.