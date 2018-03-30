Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For many students, the prospect of an impending essay deadline can prove quite a distraction.

But while Tomas Egert still has one assignment to submit before the end of his first year studying for a sports management degree at the University of Derby, there is another rather important focus for Burton Albion's newest addition.

The 23-year-old defender arrived as a free agent the day before Albion's 3-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Signed to help ease the Brewers' injury worries at the back, the Czech centre-half made his debut off the bench at Molineux and is now working with John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Tom Naylor et al to keep Burton in the Championship for another season.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

His work, though, does not stop on the training pitches of St George's Park.

"I train like any other player, and then university helps me to make my schedule (work), to be able to play football," said Egert.

"I just have to write one more essay to finish my first year, so it's no big deal.

"I think I can make it!"

The story of Egert's signing is well-known by now, with the defender initially training with John McGrath's Mickleover Sports until the ex-Brewer informed Nigel Clough of his ability.

So fresh into Championship life, how will the former Spartak Trnava man find the balance of university studies with his commitments for Burton?

"I think it will not be easy, but I think I can make it," he added.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"I won't be the first player at this level - Hector Bellerin at Arsenal is studying as well [the Arsenal defender has studied for a marketing diploma through the University of Pennsylvania]."

Egert may only be new to the Albion fold, but there is certainly no lack of confidence from him about the Brewers' survival hopes.

Tomorrow's trip to promotion-chasing Cardiff City is the first of eight fixtures standing between Clough's side and the chance of playing Championship football again in 2018-19.

And while they have not been outside of the relegation zone since before the turn of the year, Egert says there is a team belief at the Pirelli Stadium that safety is still well within reach.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It is a massive challenge, but everybody in the club believes that we can stay in the league, no doubts about it," said the 23-year-old.

"We are 100 per cent focused on each match, each training session.

"I believe we can make it.

"Everybody is positive. We believe 100 per cent that we will make it and we will stay in the league.

"So we are focusing just on our game - I think we play good football and I think we can make it."