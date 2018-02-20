Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just when Burton Albion needed a statement result in their bid for Championship survival, they got it.

Two memorable strikes from Jamie Allen and Jacob Davenport - both firsts for the club - set the Brewers on their way to a vital 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Barnsley, lifting them off the foot of the table and above their vanquished opponents in the process.

They were in total command for an hour on the ground at which they made sure of second-tier football last season.

But it is never that easy, and Daniel Pinillos' long-range strike made sure for the nerviest of finishes for the 323 travelling Brewers fans.

The trip, though, was well and truly worth it, as Albion held on for a first win since January 1.

With the defensive injuries still biting, Albion's back-four line-up helped give the visitors a distinctly attacking look at Oakwell.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lloyd Dyer slotted in at left-back for the injured John Brayford, with Lucas Akins continuing at right-back, Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean the centre-half pairing.

Dyer's move meant Joe Sbarra came in on the left flank, while Burton's other change meant a first start for Liam Boyce, seven months after rupturing his ACL in the pre-season friendly at Shrewsbury Town.

The Brewers' record signing replaced Darren Bent, who dropped to the bench.

So with such a forward-minded XI, Albion might have been expected to seize the initiative at the earliest opportunity.

Fifty-seven seconds, though, is quick by anyone's books.

That was all the time it took for Jamie Allen to hit his first goal in Burton colours to put them in front - and in memorable style.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

From kick-off, Albion showed patience and accuracy in possession, working it around well and allowing Davenport to lay Allen into some space in front of goal.

The ex-Rochdale man turned to run forwards and then unleashed a rising effort from 25 yards that looked destined for the top corner as soon as it left his foot.

That is exactly where it flew, with Nick Townsend given no chance in the home goal.

A rude awakening for new Tykes head coach Jose Morais, then - and Barnsley looked rattled for the following 15 minutes.

Burton, conversely, showed class and calm on the ball, often playing out from the back through Naylor and Akins, who looked to link with Martin Samuelsen on the right flank.

Such an approach carries risks. That was evident when the hosts got their first sniff of goal, Davenport and Samuelsen tangling as they tried to play from deep and allowing Gary Gardner to get a foot in.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He found Joe Williams in front of goal, the man who scored that unforgettable strike at the Pirelli Stadium back in October.

There was to be no repeat on this occasion, the ball sliding wide of Stephen Bywater's righthand upright.

Barnsley looked to kick on from that moment, only for Bywater to come out and claim the ball from a couple of dangerous deliveries.

The Brewers have discovered a new pace in the transition in midfield, which helped them catch the Tykes out several times in the first half.

Hope Akpan almost benefited on one occasion as Samuelsen picked him out - but he was penalised for handball.

Shortly afterwards, Akpan came even closer, latching onto Akins' through-ball and hitting a shot on the turn that looked to be under Townsend.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Tykes skipper Andy Yiadom was across brilliantly to make the block.

But the home side's reprieve was short-lived, owing to another moment of brilliance from another Burton young gun.

From a free-kick to the left of centre and 20 yards out, 19-year-old Davenport strode forward and bent a beautiful effort over the Barnsley wall and just inside Townsend's lefthand post, his dive a mere gesture.

What a first senior goal for the Manchester City loanee.

Deservedly, Burton had a two-goal lead to ponder over their half-time oranges.

Not a position they have been in too often this season.

Barnsley inevitably rattled the cage after the break, Akins making an important clearance from a corner and Bywater doing well to cling onto Gary Gardner's goalbound free-kick.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It would have been 2-1 moments later had Naylor tracked the ball in committed style to slide in the way of Ollie McBurnie's shot, with Bywater out of his goal.

Quickfire yellow cards for both Albion centre-halves had an impact in the way Burton were aggressively pushing the Barnsley attack, and the Tykes began piling the pressure on as the final half-hour began.

The reply eventually came in the 75th minute as Burton fell further and further back.

When they failed to fully clear one Barnsley attack, Pinillos was on hand to drill a low shot through a glut of Albion bodies and, via a nasty deflection, past Bywater.

Cue the late bombardment, with the Brewers suddenly unable to get a hold on the ball.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Crosses came in, crosses were headed clear. Pinillos tried his luck from a similar spot, the ball flying just off target this time.

A late goalmouth scramble had the edges of seats put under severe pressure, the sight of Bywater racing out to drop on a loose ball as McBurnie charged through a beautiful one for Burton.

There was still time too for the most dramatic of finales as substitute Mamadou Thiam slotted home a close-range finish in the dying seconds, sending Oakwell into momentary pandemonium.

The linesman's flag, though, rescued the Brewers and ensured a massive three points for their season.

Three games unbeaten and five points in that time suddenly has some timely momentum building at the Pirelli Stadium. The turnaround is underway.