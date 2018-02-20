Burton Albion travel to Barnsley tonight (7.45pm) in a key match for both sides in the battle for Championship survival.

The Brewers could climb above tonight's hosts with a much-needed win, while the Tykes themselves are looking to steer their way out of the relegation zone.

(Image: Pierre-Phillipe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images)

To add further intrigue, new Barnsley boss Jose Morais takes charge of his first game , with the ex-Chelsea coach succeeding Paul Heckingbottom last week.

Albion will be hoping to make it another memorable occasion at Oakwell after April's 1-1 draw secured another season of Championship surivival.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

They could be forced into a system switch, though, with defensive trio Tom Flanagan, Ben Turner and John Brayford all major doubts with calf problems.

Can Burton build on back-to-back goalless draws against Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest and secure their first win since January 1?

