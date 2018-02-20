Burton Albion travel to Barnsley tonight (7.45pm) in a key match for both sides in the battle for Championship survival.
The Brewers could climb above tonight's hosts with a much-needed win, while the Tykes themselves are looking to steer their way out of the relegation zone.
To add further intrigue, new Barnsley boss Jose Morais takes charge of his first game , with the ex-Chelsea coach succeeding Paul Heckingbottom last week.
Albion will be hoping to make it another memorable occasion at Oakwell after April's 1-1 draw secured another season of Championship surivival.
They could be forced into a system switch, though, with defensive trio Tom Flanagan, Ben Turner and John Brayford all major doubts with calf problems.
Can Burton build on back-to-back goalless draws against Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest and secure their first win since January 1?
OH MY WORD!
JAMIE ALLEN!
Take a bow, what a beauty!
He picks up the ball 25 yards from goal and hits an unstoppable effort into the top corner!
Come on you Brewers!
Underway!
Referee Tim Robinson gives us the cue to get started.
Introducing Jose Morais...
Barnsley’s new head coach gets a rousing ovation...
Here they come
“Albion, Albion!” comes the cry from the away support to our left.
Oakwell is starting to fill-up now...
The flag-bearers are out and music is blaring - that can only mean kick-off is near...
Can Martin Samuelsen follow up his good display on Saturday tonight?
He’s been strutting his stuff already...
There's a big night ahead for this man...
A message from the mascot...
Tonne's up for Tommy!
Andy Garner explains tonight's team selection...
We are down to the bare bones, but we are playing well. There have been good performances and we need one tonight. Liam Boyce has worked hard and bided his time. It might be too early but he’s raring to go and Darren Bent needs a break so it’s good to get him out there. We could have started Benty again but there’s also Millwall to think about.
Fair play to these hardy souls...
I'm in awe of Liam Boyce - here's why...
Your captain is...
The Brewers are out
They’re beginning their warm-ups in front of the travelling Albion faithful.
Attack the best form of defence?
We know about the Brewers’ myriad of calf injuries at the back - and that sees them with an attack-minded defence tonight.
Lucas Akins starts at right-back, Lloyd Dyer is on the left and goalscoring midfielder-cum-centre-back Tom Naylor partners Kyle McFadzean...
The forgotten man...
And the visitors...
More on the teams
Debut for Boyce!
10 minutes until the teams are announced
Less than that, in fact.
Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun?
Martin Samuelsen hasn't got a lot of love for your correspondent's choice of hat...
Here are the first wave of Brewers...
Teams released in 20 minutes
That’s gone quick, hasn’t it?
Clough has said he’ll be forced into some changes because of injury.
Who would you pick?
Missed our video round-up of Albion's 0-0 draw with Forest on Saturday?
There's some big games in tonight's Championship programme...
We seem to be saying that a lot recently, don’t we?
Here’s when Albion’s relegation rivals are in action, and who they face...
What has Nigel Clough said about tonight's clash?
He spoke to press yesterday to preview Albion’s visit to Oakwell...
That’s one of the things, I think we built up the Reading game, the QPR game, ‘we’ve got to beat these, we can bring them back into it’. Then you lose and the down feeling is even greater. So we don’t want to build it up, we just want to go and play as we have done the last few games and see what happens. If we’d have lost the last two games, I think you’d have said we were gone - we’d be six points adrift (five points, plus a much inferior goal difference) and people would be saying ‘that’s too many’. The fact we’ve picked up two draws just keeps us in there with a shout.
Interesting move...
It's a nice ground, this...
Welcome to tonight's blog!
And what a night it is for the Brewers.
Back at Oakwell for another crucial game - this time it’s all about a stepping stone to survival.
Last season it was the scene of Albion’s crucial point needed to secure another season of Championship football.
Tonight it’s much bigger - with Burton two points behind the Tykes, a win tonight would do wonders for Nigel Clough’s men.
As always, you can follow it all here. Come on you Brewers!