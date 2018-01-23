Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Ben Fox says he wants to make a name for himself while on loan at Gateshead.

Fox made an immediate impact in his first game for the Heed as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Chester on Saturday.

The 19-year-old's precision control and lay off for Patrick McLaughlin's opener set Gateshead on the way to a victory that moved them up to 15th place in the National League.

And the Albion midfielder's new boss, Steve Watson, was full of praise for the Brewers academy graduate.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Fox on his debut was magnificent," Watson told the Newcastle Chronicle.

"He's got legs, he's got drive and can take the ball forward.

"He's going to be a great addition, as will Lewis (McNall, another new signing)."

The former Solihull Moors and Tamworth loanee has adapted to his temporary surroundings well.

His move to the north-east until April 28 is on a full-time basis, as opposed to a 'youth loan' that permits players to train with their parent clubs and take part in under-23 and reserve matches.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Fox is clearly buoyed by the improved deal he signed with Nigel Clough's side on Friday that will ensure he remains at the Pirelli Stadium until 2020 at least.

And his spell on Tyneside couldn't have got off to a better start, with two accolades for the youngster coming his way from the Non-League Paper.

"Obviously the team comes first but the individual plaudits are good for me," Fox told Gateshead's website.

"I've got to try firstly to get as many wins for the team as possible, but also try to get people talking about me as well.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"And that comes from getting good performances for the team.

"(I want) to try to start as many games as possible.

"I need to get as many games under my belt as I can and try to consistently perform at a good level.

"Hopefully, starting from Saturday, I can build on that and put a good string of performances together."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Minutes on the pitch have been hard to come by for Fox, who was recalled from his second loan spell at Tamworth back in October.

He featured on the bench against Derby County on December 2, but had not seen any senior competitive action since his return from the Lambs, having last featured for the Brewers in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff City in August.

"I really enjoyed it (his Gateshead debut), it was my first 90 minutes for a while," he added.

"I met the boys just before on the bus and got settled in straight away, they were all great to me.

"It was really good to get a win.

"It was good that the manager had some faith in me just to go straight in there.

"I've been gagging for a game for ages, so it was great to get straight in there and do okay."