For the first time in more than 40 years, Burton Albion have had to take the bitter taste of relegation.

But while Brewers chairman Ben Robinson was as disappointed as the travelling hordes of Brewers fans to see them fall out of the Championship after an unlikely two-year stay, he says there is no point in feeling devastated.

Albion's drop into League One - their first as a Football League club - had seemingly been on the cards a month ago when a 5-0 home defeat against Hull City left them seven points adrift of safety with four games to play.

The most spirited of responses, though, saw Nigel Clough's side win three games on the bounce to keep their hopes alive.

And those hopes survived until the 93rd minute at Deepdale, when Bolton Wanderers' surge to victory and Louis Moult's last-gasp Preston winner caught up with Burton.

"We are disappointed, obviously," said Robinson.

"I couldn't be devastated, because what is the point of being devastated?

"We've got to be realistic. Before we beat Derby County, we weren't picking up many points so obviously the mindset is that it looked like we were going to be playing League One football next season.

"That was the frame of mind, the reality of it.

"So we came here today thinking, 'we've had three great results, if we carry on where we left off we've got a great chance, depending on other results'.

"We've not survived, but we've had two great seasons, great seasons fighting against massive financial odds with the other clubs, their spend on putting their squads together, and also their wages.

"It was always going to be difficult, like we said.

"So we're disappointed, but a bit philosophical.

"We were prepared for this and obviously we'll work together, as we have done, and see how we can develop and move on."

Burton have been battling against the odds since reaching the Championship in May 2016, and yet a miraculous second survival looked to be on the cards for a while at Deepdale.

A following of 1,969 Brewers fans were at the match and made for a brilliant atmosphere as they tried to roar Clough's side on, even in the dying stages as Albion's fate became agonisingly clear.

That, as much as anything, was a source of immense pride for chairman Robinson.

"I don't post much on Facebook, but I took a picture of the Burton Albion fans before the game and posted it there, saying 'great support today'," he added.

"I'm sure they've gone away with mixed emotions.

"From going 1-0 down, to becoming 1-1, coming close to taking the lead, and then obviously at the death pushing for that winning goal and getting exposed at the back and Preston picking up the three points, with Bolton beating Forest.

"I'm sure they've gone away proud of the team, proud of the players, proud of Nigel Clough and what he has achieved.

"And hopefully the minority of fans who were voicing some pretty extreme negativity about him and me, maybe they will reflect on where this club has come over all these years and the last two seasons, playing in the Championship, which was never a dream.

"It was beyond a dream."