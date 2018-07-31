Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner is heading into the unknown when he begins Burton Albion's second season in League One on Saturday.

Just six of his 293 career appearances have come in the third-tier, and when Rochdale come to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm) it's an exciting prospect for a player who has played in the Premier League.

For Turner, it's a chance to test himself against the unknown, and an opportunity for the Brewers to put down a marker.

"It's difficult for me - you're asking the wrong man where we're at, because you're better off asking Lucas (Akins) and Damien (McCrory), people like that who have done it (played in League One) before," he said.

"It's nice to go in not really knowing too much what to expect.

"It's not a massive difference between all the Leagues from the experience I have had.

"I wouldn't expect it to be much easier than last year, that's for sure.

"It's a new challenge, we've still got some of or players who played in the Championship and kept us in the Championship the year before last so hopefully we can be one of the stronger sides.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"But I can't really stand here and make bold predictions because I don't know the league. It's new to me but I'm looking forward to it."

Albion head into the Dale clash off the back of a pre-season that's saw them suffer five defeats in six matches - the most recent a 5-1 reverse to Turner's old side, Cardiff City.

The experienced 29-year-old has been round the block too many times to read too much into a disappointing pre-season.

"Everyone's at it and everyone's trying to get results and build the confidence," he added.

"It hasn't happened for us this pre-season, but I've been involved in pre-seasons where you win pretty much every game and then you lose the first game of the season.

"I couldn't put my finger on it, but it's a strange old thing so the fact that we haven't done too well results wise, how much of an impact that'll have on the actual league games, probably not - let's see.

"I don't think we'll be losing next week because we lost today."

In terms of where the Brewers should be aiming this season, Turner doesn't want fans to head into the new season with unrealistic expectations.

(Image: Laura Malkin/Epic Action Imagery)

As one of the three teams to have been relegated, that comes with its own pressure. But Turner is realistic, and wants to enjoy a ride that could see Albion consolidate, or bounce straight back.

"Everyone obviously wants to do that (go straight back up), however we have to be realistic again," Turner continued.

"We always have to be realistic at this club, we are still Burton Albion.

"Many people will expect us to challenge for promotion, but I'm sure our stadium, our budget and everything surrounding it, it's not at that level where those expectations are actually warranted.

"So let's not put too much pressure on ourselves, let's just get started and see where we can go and take ourselves over the season."