Ben Turner has issued a rallying cry to his Burton Albion team-mates and warned them of the consequences of relegation if the Brewers were to suffer that fate this term.

The centre-back is known for his honesty, and didn't hold back when discussing the unthinkable in the aftermath of the Brewers' 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Saturday .

That result leaves Albion bottom of the Championship, with relegation to League One a real possibility this season

And Turner is desperate to avoid another drop marking his CV after his Cardiff City side suffered an immediate relegation back to the Premier League in 2014.

But for the 29-year-old, it's about more than a blotch on his copybook - relegation transcends that and can have very real effects on the players.

Wages and bonuses will fall - and the profile of the players will, too, meaning less chance of a move up the career ladder in the future.

Players are often accused of a lack of fight, but for Turner that couldn't be far from the case, and it was very clear to see how much the Brewers' current slump is affecting the dominant defender.

"Of course, because if we get relegated, the people it's going to hit the most is the players - and everything that goes with it," Turner said of the prospect of the drop affecting the players.

"No-one wants to get relegated, it affects your life in a lot of ways.

"Obviously it affects you emotionally for your summer, you won't enjoy your summer as much, your salary goes down, your reputation is dented - it affects your life.

"We can either give in or keep going and trying to resist it."

Despite saying all that, though, Turner is realistic and knows it is going to be another scrap this term.

But as far as he is concerned, it is simple: stop leaking goals and take advantage of the chances you're given.

That's something the Brewers are failing at this term, and it's not getting the fundamentals right that is frustrating Turner the most.

"Everything is stacked against us - we're the smallest club in the league, we've got the smallest budget in the league, we've probably got the worst facilities in the league," he added.

"You name it, we'll be bottom of that list.

"But it didn't stop us last year, and there's no reason why we should use that as an excuse for it stopping us this year.

"We have to keep going and we have to start picking up points from games where we are well in it.

"We are conceding too many late goals, too many sloppy goals and we're not scoring enough."