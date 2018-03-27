Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner could be in line for his first Burton Albion appearance in nearly two months after returning to training ahead of Friday's trip to Cardiff City.

A calf injury sustained in the 3-2 loss at Aston Villa on February 3 has kept Turner - a staple of the Brewers defence over the last two seasons - out of action.

But he is one of several Albion players back on the training field ahead of the clash with his former side, which kicks off a run of eight games in five weeks as Nigel Clough's side push for Championship survival.

John Brayford could also be in contention for the Cardiff game, although Clough says both he and Turner will be monitored to see how they react to a return to training after spells out.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lucas Akins, meanwhile, is a doubt for the Good Friday clash with a hamstring problem.

"We've got a few more training this week, which is good," said Clough, who had been without eight first-team players by half-time of the 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

"Ben Turner is back in training, we've just got to see if there's any reaction, and John Brayford is.

"So it's nice to have a few more bodies.

"It's just Lucas Akins, he's doubtful for the weekend, and Will Miller is obviously still out.

"Liam Boyce has come back in good shape after his 30 minutes for Northern Ireland - it was good for him to get back on the pitch international-wise.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It'll just be how people react who haven't trained for a few weeks, the likes of Ben Turner and John Brayford, it's purely how they react this week."

One player to have missed Albion's last two outings was Martin Samuelsen, who was struggling with illness.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The West Ham United loanee returned to his parent club last week for tests and was forced to pull out of international duty with Norway's under-21s.

But he is now back at the Pirelli Stadium and could be included in the squad at Cardiff.

"He's back with us," added Clough.

"He's feeling better, but there are still one or two tests that they want to run this week.

"We will see, but he is back training with us and hopefully will be available for Friday - we'll see how he goes this week."