Ben Turner says the positives were there for all to see despite Burton Albion's FA Cup exit at the hands of Birmingham City - and he believes the defeat will not derail their recent run of form.

Sam Gallagher's second-half strike - the Blues' only shot on target at St Andrew's - was enough to end Albion's involvement in the cup at the third-round stage.

That was in spite of a Brewers performance that saw them dominate their Championship relegation rivals for long spells, with Lloyd Dyer, Will Miller, John Brayford and Turner himself all coming close to an opener before Gallagher's decisive effort.

It was only Albion's third away defeat in all competitions since September 9 - and Turner knows that one result will not be enough to undermine the feel-good factor built up by recent victories at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"There's no issue here today," said the Brewers centre-back, who saw a goalbound header cleared off the line by Craig Gardner on a frustrating afternoon in the final third for Albion.

"We performed, we tried our best, hopefully the fans had a good day - we've enjoyed the game, bar the fact we didn't win it.

"But we go again.

"I've stood here and spoken to you at different grounds when I'm trying to claw some positives from somewhere, because you have to be positive.

"Today, I don't have to claw around to find them. They're there, we've all seen them.

"We'll just carry on.

"We had enough chances to win - I don't think we've lost our form by coming here and doing what we've done today.

"We've solidified it, if anything - and we'll go again."

Turner was also quick to acknowledge Burton's away following at St Andrew's, with 727 Brewers fans involved in the 7,623-strong crowd at the game.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And while they witnessed their side being knocked out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking, the Albion defender believes those in the away end saw a dominant performance from Nigel Clough's men.

"We're obviously disappointed that we haven't got through, and it's a shame for the travelling support, which was one of the strongest supports we've had away, certainly since I've been here," added Turner.

"But we played well. I don't think we've dropped off in our performance now for a number of weeks.

"We created more chances than them, and I thought we had the better chances and the better football.

"We're Burton Albion - we can't say that everywhere we go.

"So we'll take the positives. Everyone is in one piece, and we've got the same mission in the league to be getting on with now."