Ben Turner is not sure what the key to Burton Albion's incredible turn of form has been over the past fortnight - he just hopes it has not come too late.

Turner was part of a masterful defensive performance from the Brewers that helped lay the platform for a 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

That result was Albion's third successive Championship win, moving them above Wanderers and to within goal difference of survival ahead of the final-day trip to Preston North End on Sunday.

It means Nigel Clough's side have won more games in the second half of April than they had in the previous three-and-a-half months.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

So what is behind this timely surge for survival?

"I don't know - we're in good form, aren't we?" said the Brewers defender, who starred at left-back after replacing the injured Damien McCrory in the starting XI.

"It's the same squad, same manager, same coaches, but we are getting results.

"There's few differences with who's on the pitch and who's not, it's just clicked at the minute.

"Hopefully that carries on for one more game and we'll give ourselves a chance.

"I read what John Brayford said in the week leading up to this game, saying he fancies us.

"All season, we've thought we'll come good, we've felt we didn't quite get it right at times, but we felt we had the characters, and enough ability.

"Because we've started to score a few goals now and we're conceding a lot fewer.

"It's sort of clicked, and fingers crossed it's not too late."

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

On an afternoon where Burton's relegation would have been confirmed with defeat, the Brewers never looked like succumbing to nerves.

After a cagey start, they stamped their authority on the game from front to back, with quickfire goals from Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins before the break doing the job.

And it was certainly a performance that Turner enjoyed being a part of.

"It was brilliant - I felt part of a strong team that were really focused on what we had to do," he added.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"We were told to go out and win the game one way or the other, however possible.

"I thought it was two different halves, but it was two halves that equalled the result we wanted - go and win the game any way that we could.

"We're delighted that we did, and we keep it alive.

"We knew weeks ago that we had to win every game of the last three to take it to the last game of the season.

"We never had that luxury of win three games and you'll be safe.

"So we had to win just to keep ourselves alive.

"It's a credit to the character that has shone through of the team.

"We've got the tactics right, the manager and the coaches all week, we've worked on it and we've said, 'win the game whichever way you can'."