Ben Turner says Burton Albion need to cut out the errors at the Pirelli Stadium and make sure they play the whole game when Preston North End visit on Saturday (3pm.)

Albion have started to set a trend of conceding late goals, with their last two matches against Derby County and Sunderland seeing two points - or possibly more - snatched from their grasp after the 80th minute.

Nigel Clough will be desperate for that not to become a regular occurrence for his side, who have been struggling with the pressure of playing at the Pirelli of late, having lost their last six on home soil.

And Saturday's visit of Preston brings back some painful memories of mental fragility from last term.

The Brewers had conceded more than a third (13) of their goals in the final five minutes of either the first or second half after the 1-0 loss to Preston in January.

Tom Clarke's solitary strike in first-half stoppage time was just another example of Burton's knack for conceding goals at precisely the wrong time.

That habit is starting to creep back into Clough's side, and Turner knows it is not a characteristic they want to develop - least of all at the Pirelli.

"We are setting our stall out and we feel like we are performing at home for at least 60 or 70 minutes," he said.

"And then games are getting away from us.

"It's not like we've turned up at home games and just folded like a pack of cards, that's not the case.

"We've turned up, we've tried to press, we've tried to hold up the pitch and be up and at them.

"We've tried to do the things that got us results there last season.

"Unfortunately, we haven't scored goals at good times, we really haven't.

"That's kind of typical of our season so far.

"We need to score at the right moment, and we certainly need to stop conceding sloppy goals.

"Don't get me wrong, we've conceded some good free-kicks - we've conceded probably the best goal ever conceded against me against Barnsley (Joe Williams' strike), stuff like that.

"But you need to stop the sloppy ones and make teams score good goals against us.

"Because probably half of our goals have been conceded through errors."

However, despite the Brewers' struggles at home and in the closing stages of games, Turner is still staying upbeat about Burton regalvanising their survival hopes.

Albion now sit bottom of the Championship, but the fine margins in this league are such that Burton certainly could have taken something from Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Rams.

Turner's second-half header required Andreas Weimann to be alert and divert it off the line, and he is taking the positives into Saturday's showdown with Preston.

"Every game in the Championship, you've got a chance to win," Turner added.

"We went to Brentford and were well in the game, we've come here and been well in the game, we've beaten Millwall at Millwall.

"We're more likely to win a game away from home at the minute.

"What we need to do is win a home game and follow it up with another one, get ourselves back in the mix.

"It's only us that can do that.

"Like I say, everything is stacked against us, we're the smallest club and budget in the league, all the rest of it, you name it, and everything is more difficult for us.

"But it was last year and we managed to do it, so we've got to keep trying."