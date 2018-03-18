Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolves' Benik Afobe has revealed how a chat with team-mate Ruben Neves helped his side to a 3-1 defeat of Burton Albion.

Neves assisted the first of Afobe's brace with a delicate chip over the Brewers' defence, with the striker firing into the top corner past Stephen Bywater.

The on-loan hitman, in his second spell at Wolves having joined from Bournemouth in January, then netted a third 11 minutes after half-time.

And he said he couldn't have done it without the help of the £15 million summer capture from Wolves.

"Ever since I've come here, everything has been about the shape and the team and that everything we do here is about the team," he said.

"That's why, when I scored my goals today, I celebrated with the team.

"Myself and Ruben had a chat beforehand about the Burton defence and how they were going to sit deep with five at the back after seeing their team sheet.

"I like the ball in behind and I knew there was going to be very limited space.

"Ruben told me to look for the slip passes rather than the one over the top and we worked on that in the warm-up and it came off.

"That's why when I scored, I ran up to him and it's all about the team really.

"If he doesn't do that pass and plays it safe, then I don't score."

There was a worry that Wolves could start to feel the pressure of having led the league for so long.

Last weekend's 4-1 loss to Aston Villa was swiftly forgotten, though, with Tuesday night's 3-0 defeat of Reading.

Normal service has now been resumed at Nuno Santo's league leaders, who now hold a 13-point lead over third-placed Villa.

"Yes, football is a funny old thing. After Villa everyone was down, the fans, the staff the players," he added.

"Everyone associated with Wolverhampton was a bit nervous, I'm not going to lie. We had a meeting on the Sunday as a team. The manager spoke to us and we knew what we had to do.

"To cut a long story short, we knew we had to win the next two games and we have done that.

"We are going to have a good break now and go against versus Middlesbrough in two weeks' time."