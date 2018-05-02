Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The drama of the Championship's final day creeps ever closer.

Burton Albion head into the finale of the relegation battle in fine fettle, with three successive wins under the belt as they prepare for Preston North End on Sunday.

The Brewers' fate, though, is still agonisingly out of their hands as they sit in the relegation zone.

While other sides are in control of their own destiny, Barnsley, Birmingham City and Reading have endured mixed form over recent weeks, while Bolton Wanderers have it all to do from 23rd in the table.

We got some insight into the mood at each club and what drama may unfold from reporters of each team, with thanks to Brian Dick of our sister title, Birmingham Live.

BOLTON WANDERERS

Marc Iles - Bolton News

Q. They seemed well set two months ago, what’s happened since then?

People are genuinely struggling to put it down to one thing.

Having beaten Aston Villa before the international break, I think everyone thought another couple of wins and they are over the line.

It hasn't turned out that way. They have struggled for goals, they have only scored three in seven games.

They are completely deflated but you can’t point to one thing.

The manager is obviously getting flak because of selection issues, that’s always the case when teams lose games.

You can look at the ownership and say ‘did they invest enough in the playing staff?’ and probably say ‘no’.

There have been a couple of in-house things as well, messages that have been put out by the club that have perhaps been ill-judged.

A mixture of things but ultimately the players have not performed and they shoulder a great weight of responsibility.

Q. What do you expect to happen?

I don’t think Bolton should expect favours. I do genuinely fancy them to beat Nottingham Forest and that’s not me trying to put a positive hat on.

I just hope there is favours elsewhere, I don’t think they can expect them.

I think the way that Burton played the other day they (don't) look like they are going to lose that particular game.

Whether Birmingham get sucked into it, I very much doubt it, possibly we are looking at Barnsley getting dragged in and Bolton maybe going with them.

I hope that’s not the case. I fear Burton would maybe be the ones to sneak out of it.

BURTON ALBION

Joshua Murray - Burton Mail

Q. The mood must be buoyant after the last couple of weeks?

It’s funny in football how quickly things change.

Just a few weeks ago they were battered 5-0 at home by Hull City and that left them seven points adrift with four games to go and a really flat feeling around the Pirelli.

Everybody was writing them off and it looked as if any chance of a great escape had gone.

But one win against Derby County from down the road changed everything and there was a renewed belief.

It’s three wins on the bounce now, fans are full of belief and confidence - and the players the same.

While it's technically not in their hands, if you had offered them this situation a few weeks ago, they would have taken it.

Q. What do you expect to happen on Sunday?

It’s so hard to call. The one that really matters for Burton other than their own game is Derby-Barnsley because Barnsley are the team right above them whose result they have to better.

And obviously Derby are the team Preston are trying to catch.

If Derby get an early lead at Pride Park and that filters through at Preston that could deflate Preston a bit and urge Burton on.

It may be that just as much as what they are doing themselves, what is happening at Pride Park will affect them.

If that happens Burton will really grow into it.

But Preston are such a strong team to break down. If they can get the early breakthrough, the Brewers are going to have go hell for leather.

BARNSLEY

Doug O'Kane - Barnsley Chronicle

Q. What are the confidence levels like after Barnsley's 2-0 win over Brentford?

It’s been a massive boost for the team, they are really believing now. They have a tough game - Derby away.

We were there five years ago at Huddersfield Town when Barnsley were in a very, very similar position with five or six clubs battling to stay up.

They drew 2-2, it was a crazy day, Peterborough conceded in the last minute and that kept Barnsley up after the goalkeeper Luke Steele kept the ball at his feet with neither side trying to play for the last three minutes.

It was controversial but a big moment for the club.

I would have thought it is probably going to be a similar day to that with lots of checking of phones.

It’s going to be tense. If they go there and get a win at Derby that will negate all of that and they will stay up.

That’s a big ask because Derby are a good team and they need a point themselves to guarantee their place in the play-offs.

It’s going to be a tense game - but Saturday was a massive boost. It’s given them a second life, which a lot of fans didn’t think they would have.

Q. What do you expect this weekend?

It’s really hard, I am 60-40 to saying that Barnsley will stay up.

I think they might get a draw at Derby which would possibly suit both teams and I can’t really see Bolton and Burton both overtaking them - but it is possible.

Possibly all three could draw and I think Barnsley might just get away with it. It’s on a knife edge.

BIRMINGHAM CITY

Brian Dick - Birmingham Live

Q. Where does Saturday's defeat to QPR leave the mood?

Nerves are jangling. There’s a certain feeling of resignation that Blues always do things the hard way and a fear that they have flirted with last day disaster once too often.

There is also a huge concern about the quality of the opposition, Fulham are arguably the form team in the league.

How realistic is it that Blues can stop their unbeaten run?

But you also have to keep things in perspective, Blues have their destiny in their own hands and even if they lose they need a raft of results to go against them.

The bookmakers reckon they’ve only a 14/1 chance of going down. Hopefully they’re right.

Q. What do you expect to happen on Sunday?

I would never back against a full St Andrew’s and motivated Birmingham City team, as long as the players aren’t fearful and passive.

I think a point would effectively guarantee safety because it’s difficult to envisage Burton and Barnsley both winning away from home against play-off hopefuls.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all, though, if Bolton beat Nottingham Forest and the final few minutes of the season are incredibly nervy.

READING

Jonathan Low - Get Reading

Q. Have things improved since Jaap Stam left in March?

There was a slight upturn in results, Paul Clement got two wins and a draw in his first three home games.

That was largely better from what they had before he came in - a run of one win in 18 under Stam.

Something had to change, this was the last opportunity given there was an international break and Clement had a bit of extra time to work with them.

His first game was QPR, QPR absolutely battered them then Reading scored with about 20 minutes to go.

QPR had a penalty in the last minute which they missed, which was the turning point of the season really, had they scored that I don’t think Reading would have recovered from it.

They managed to grind out the 1-0 win, got another win against Preston a couple of weeks later and that gave them a bit of confidence and bit of breathing space for the final few games.

But it has been three defeats in the last four now so they are very much limping over the line.

Q. Don’t expect much from Cardiff but do expect help from elsewhere?

I think so, certainly Bolton can’t catch them because of goal difference, it’s realistically between Barnsley and Burton and fortunately for Reading they are playing against teams who need to get results as well.

I think it will be tight, I think they will do it, but only just.