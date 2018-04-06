Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garry Monk knows Burton Albion haven't got the results that their performances deserve ahead of their visit to Birmingham City on Saturday (3pm).

And Birmingham's manager doesn't want his side to be the team that bucks the trend.

Albion's gap to the 21st-placed Blues now sits at eight points after Middlesbrough's last-gasp equaliser at the Pirelli Stadium on Monday.

The Boro sickener is just one of a number of games where the Brewers have failed to capitalise on a glut of good chances against their opponents.

And Monk is well aware that Burton's form of just two wins in 2018 doesn't represent their performances and the problems they have caused other teams in the league.

Birmingham are gunning for a fourth consecutive win, one that could haul them 11 points clear of the relegation zone having been two points adrift less than a month ago.

"Recently there have been games where they've deserved more points than they've actually got," Monk said of Nigel Clough's side.

"It typifies the league as well. It's very tight and we're well aware that we're still in a dogfight.

"The three wins have given us a better opportunity to get out of it but we're still very much in it.

"Burton are a good footballing team who know exactly what they are and try and play to their strengths, so that's a quality in a team you always have to be wary of.

"But so far, our experience with the players is that they've been ready in every game from the start.

"They’re a direct opponent in the same situation we're in. We're in a dog fight. We're both fighting for our survival and we made to make sure we do our job and come out on top.

"Burton are going to come here and fight for their lives and we have to be ready. There's no complacency and I trust the players in that.

“They're going to make it extremely hard for us, so we have to be ready to match that like we have in the three wins that we've had."

The former Middlesbrough and Leeds United manager is also wary of the Brewers' offensive threats.

Marvin Sordell notched his first goal since November on Monday, while Blues nemesis Lloyd Dyer has had a hand in Albion's last three goals.

And Monk knows that Birmingham will have to be at the top of their game to ensure Burton don't record a fourth-straight victory over them.

"I think defensively they're going to be very solid and make it very difficult for us," Monk added.

"They have good players offensively as well. They've got some good experience.

"If you look at Lloyd Dyer, Lucas Akins and Marvin Sordell. These are experienced players at this level and you've seen already from their games that they can be a threat and score goals.

"We're going to have to be right on our game. But that's what we're preparing for and also try and impose ourselves on them.

"It's a big game for both teams, but the three points is our only aim and the only thing we're thinking about."