Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill would rather not face Burton Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday - but only because they're both scrapping at the bottom end of the Championship.

Ex-Brewer Cotterill hosts the club he scored 44 goals in 74 games for between 1987 and 1989 at St Andrew's as both sides battle it out for a place in the fourth-round of the cup.

But there could be added pressure on all parties as they continue their battle down at the bottom end of the Championship - with Birmingham sitting in 23rd place one point and one place behind Burton.

Both John Brayford and Nigel Clough have spoken about the possibility of the winners of Saturday's tie laying down a psychological marker ahead of what could be a crucial meeting in the league at St Andrew's on April 7.

And that's why Cotterill says he's wary of facing off against fellow second-tier sides - let alone another side battling against relegation to League One.

"I'd rather have not have played a team in our league," Cotterill said.

"It wouldn't have mattered what league, but I don't really like it if you're drawn against teams in your own league in the FA Cup.

"But I'll be pleased to see Nigel (Clough) because Nigel is a good friend of mine and I get on very well with him.

"He texted me as soon as we had the draw and said, 'at least you're at home!' so we had a bit of a smile about that."

Cotterill also revealed the admiration he has for the job that Clough has done at the Pirelli Stadium - from taking the Brewers from the conference to the Football League.

A lot has changed since Cotterill was sold to Wimbledon with John Gayle for about a quarter of a million pounds back in 1989.

"I suppose there is a little bit of pressure off us because we're both at the wrong end of the table. But he's done a marvellous job there," he added.

"The first time round was fantastic and the second time around equally as good and he'll go down in folklore there for what he's done for Burton Albion.

"They're a great club as well; the chairman is a top guy and I'm really pleased for them. I have some great friends at Burton Albion but looking at us I want us to win."