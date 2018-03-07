The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's latest home defeat saw them waste a chance to boost their survival hopes as each of the Championship's bottom five lost last night.

It means there was no movement at the bottom of the division, as Sunderland, Birmingham City, Barnsley, Hull City and the Brewers all fell to defeat - while Bolton Wanderers and Reading drew with each other.

Garry Monk's first game in charge of Birmingham coincidentally pitted him against Middlesbrough, the side who sacked him in December.

And there was to be no perfect start for Monk, as Patrick Bamford's first-half strike earned Boro a 1-0 win at St Andrew's.

That leaves the Blues 22nd on 30 points, one place and point above Albion but having played a game more.

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland were unable to make a move as they were beaten 3-0 at home to promotion-chasing Aston Villa.

Lewis Grabban - who spent the first half of the campaign at the Stadium of Light - opened the scoring for Villa, with James Chester and a Bryan Oviedo own goal making sure of the points.

The Black Cats' tally of 28 points from 36 leaves them four adrift of safety.

Above the bottom three, Barnsley became the victim of Cardiff City's fifth successive victory as the Bluebirds won 2-1 in south Wales.

Callum Paterson and Mark Grujic goals had ex-Albion boss Neil Warnock's side in charge, before Oli McBurnie got the Tykes back into contention on the hour.

Barnsley could not complete the comeback, though, and remain 21st in the table, two points above the drop.

Hull City are a point better off but could not increase the gap as they lost 2-1 at home to Millwall.

Reading and Bolton had the chance to gain some genuine breathing space at the expense of the other - but neither would capitalise.

Mo Barrow put the hosts in front at the Madejski Stadium, only for Adam Le Fondre to hit back on the stroke of half-time in a 1-1 draw that leaves both on 35 points.