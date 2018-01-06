Burton Albion begin their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Birmingham City today (3pm) with full coverage of the tie across SportMail.
Nigel Clough's side will be hoping to progress to the fourth-round with the hope of landing another money-spinning tie and, more importantly, will want to keep the momentum going that they've built up in the league.
Albion are expected to name a strong side, with Clough saying in the week that he "we won't be putting youngsters out there."
It's a clash between two sides down at the bottom, with the Brewers ahead of Birmingham in the Championship by a single point.
Stick around, because it could likely be an opportunity to see how things pan out when the sides meet here on April 7 for that all-important league showdown.
Here's John Brayford's thoughts ahead of today's clash...
I suppose it’s like boxing. If someone’s put you on the floor once and you’ve got to go up against that person again you know they’ve always got it in their locker to turn you over. We could put a psychological marker down in their mind-set.
Nigel Clough discusses possible changes for today's game
We’ll see on Saturday. But it’s still an important game for us. We want to win, we want to keep winning. We’ve lost one in five now. We want to try and build an unbeaten run. If it means a replay, we’ll take a replay in order to try and get through. Financially, it’s always important, the FA Cup. So we won’t be putting youngsters out there.
It's FA Cup day!
The magic of the FA Cup still exists for Nigel Clough, who won’t be chucking the youngsters out there and concentrate on the league.
He wants to win and get through to the fourth-round, even if it requires a replay.
Steve Cotterill was less enthusiastic, mind.
Expect to see some changes, but it’ll be a side full of first-team players eager of showing Clough why they should be included in the starting XI.