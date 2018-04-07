Burton Albion travel to Birmingham City today (3pm) knowing that only a win can increase their chances of avoiding relegation to League One.
The Brewers sit eight points adrift of the 21st-placed Blues and safety with 18 points left to play for.
Nigel Clough's side are aiming for a fourth consecutive league victory against Birmingham - but they may have to do so without Lucas Akins (hamstring) and Lloyd Dyer, who picked up a 'knock' in Monday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.
The Blues have picked up form in recent weeks, with Garry Monk's outfit recording their third straight win on Tuesday night, beating Bolton Wanderers 1-0.
Victory for the hosts would be a huge blow to Albion's hopes of clawing back the current gap and surviving in the Championship again.
To get in touch and have your say, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
Who's in and who's out?
Here’s the latest injury news from Nigel Clough’s press conference earlier in the week...
I think Lloyd got a knock on Saturday, so we hope he’s fit because he’s carrying a couple of things. “Lucas is down to train Wednesday morning, so we’ll see how he goes after that. He’s been out a few weeks with his hamstring, so we’ll assess him and one or two knocks - Tom Naylor - and we’ll have to see how Jacob Davenport is (he was left out of the starting XI for Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City through injury). He (Akins) did the warm-up, he joined in with the lads on Monday before Middlesbrough, so he’s getting close. But we just want to be careful - not too careful, though, because we’ve only got six games to go. We’re hoping he’ll be involved somehow in the squad on Saturday. Darren Bent’s ill this week, so we’ll just see closer to the weekend who’s going to make it. We’ve got enough numbers now, 19 or 20 in the squad, so we’ll try and get a team out from that.
There's been a big goal at Barnsley...
As it stands, Birmingham are just two points off the relegation zone.
That could work one of two ways - let’s hope it’s in Burton’s favour...
Nigel Clough previews the big game...
The Brewers could have done with this game coming a few weeks earlier...
I think if we’d have been playing Birmingham two or three weeks ago it would be a different proposition. They’ll be a much more confident outfit, now that they’ve had two or three wins. They’ll be a completely different team - it’s amazing the lift the results will give them. And the confidence they’ll have compared to a few weeks ago - it’ll be sky high.
So here we are...
Back at the scene of one of Burton’s big victories last season.
Lucas Akins and Lloyd Dyer both netted that day as the Brewers edged towards Championship survival with three games to play.
We’ll need another big performance if Albion are able to get out of the hole they currently find themselves in...
Welcome to today's coverage of Birmingham City v Burton Albion!
It’s a cliche, I know, but today is the definition of a ‘relegation six-pointer’.
Burton could draw in-form Birmingham in, with Garry Monk’s side eight points clear of Burton.
The Brewers have won each of their league matches against the Blues, though, so they certainly know how to get under their skin.
It’s a big day for Burton, and as always you can follow it all here.
Come on you Brewers!