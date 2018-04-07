Burton Albion travel to Birmingham City today (3pm) knowing that only a win can increase their chances of avoiding relegation to League One.

The Brewers sit eight points adrift of the 21st-placed Blues and safety with 18 points left to play for.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough's side are aiming for a fourth consecutive league victory against Birmingham - but they may have to do so without Lucas Akins (hamstring) and Lloyd Dyer, who picked up a 'knock' in Monday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

The Blues have picked up form in recent weeks, with Garry Monk's outfit recording their third straight win on Tuesday night, beating Bolton Wanderers 1-0.

Victory for the hosts would be a huge blow to Albion's hopes of clawing back the current gap and surviving in the Championship again.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

