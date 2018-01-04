Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill has submitted a list of transfer targets for his club - but no moves look imminent ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Burton Albion.

The Blues face Albion in their third-round clash at St Andrew's (3pm) on the back of successive Championship victories around the turn of the year, at the expense of Leeds United and Reading.

Despite those successes, they still find themselves in the relegation zone after 26 games, one place below the Brewers and two off safety.

Cotterill is keen to boost his ranks this month as Birmingham look to move themselves out of the bottom three.

But according to the former Albion striker, the Brewers may not have to come up against any new players this weekend.

"For me, the squad does need strengthening, 100 per cent it needs strengthening in certain areas," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"I had a chat with our CEO the other day and I gave him the names of some players that I would like to bring to the football club.

"Hopefully that can happen.

"There isn't anything immediate at this moment in time."