Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award after reigniting the Blues' survival hopes.

Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham), Daniel Farke (Norwich City) and Steve Bruce (Aston Villa) are the other nominees.

The nomination of Cotterill, whose team are a direct relegation rival of Burton Albion’s, comes after the 53-year-old led Birmingham to three victories and two draws, results that have propelled them out of the relegation zone and up to 19th position.

The Blues have endured a miserable campaign thus far, but recent results have offered hope to their supporters - who will doubtless be pleased to see that Cotterill’s work has been recognised - and worry to fans of their relegation rivals.

After a torrid first half of the season, Birmingham have improved remarkably and they have only suffered one defeat - a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Gary Rowett’s Derby County - in the six league matches they have contested since the turn of the year.

Cotterill, nevertheless, faces stern competition from the likes of Aston Villa’s Steve Bruce, who has recently guided the Villains - who are now firm contenders for automatic promotion - to six wins in succession, the most recent of which was a 3-2 defeat of the Brewers last weekend.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough’s Daniel Ayala, Villa’s Scott Hogan, Norwich’s James Maddison and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon - who scored an impressive brace as his team comfortably beat Albion 6-0 at Craven Cottage last month - have all been nominated for the player of the month award.

There is not an outstanding favourite for this award as each player performed peerlessly throughout January.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Ayala, a robust defender, netted a highly commendable three goals in four matches for Tony Pulis’ Boro, while Hogan struck four in as many games - and he also scored to help Villa past Burton in their first game of February.

Midfield playmaker Maddison conjured three winning goals for the Canaries - against Millwall, Brentford and Bristol City.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, the youngest of the contenders at 17 and a dexterous left-sided player, scored a remarkable six goals in four matches, including that virtuoso performance against Burton.

The winners for both awards will be announced on Friday.