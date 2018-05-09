Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson had to check the TV before believing his side had avoided Championship relegation at the weekend.

Parkinson's Wanderers scored twice in the dying stages of their home clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday to secure a 3-2 win that saw them leapfrog Burton Albion at the last and secure 21st place in the table.

Albion had previously been sitting safe as they held a point at Preston North End, only to see that Bolton fightback, and Louis Moult's injury-time winner for the Lilywhites, end their two-year stay in the second tier.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It was a dramatic and agonising way for things to end for Nigel Clough's men at Deepdale, with Clough suggesting it felt worse because of how close they had got to completing a great escape.

Ultimately, it was Bolton who pulled off the last-day escape act - although Parkinson was not willing to accept they had done before seeing all the evidence for himself.

"It's a dream," he told the Bolton News.

"After the game, me and Steve Parkin embraced each other and he said, 'we've done it!'

"I just said, 'are you absolutely sure?' I couldn't count my chickens. I know in those situations you can celebrate and it's not really done.

"I wanted to run down the tunnel and see it with my own eyes.

"The minute I put the TV on, I could see the shots were of our fans celebrating on the pitch and that Burton and Barnsley had gone down."